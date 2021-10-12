10/13/2021 at 12:34 AM CEST

.

Denmark followed in the footsteps of Germany and sealed the passport for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar two days in advance after vencircle Austria and expand the series of triumphs that mark their impeccable passage through the qualifying phase.

The Danish team has accumulated eight wins in as many games. No other national team has such respectable credentials. He beat the Austrian team in a closed match, which in Copenhagen woke up from the World Cup dream now only within reach of a carom.

On a day ugly due to the incidents in Tirana by the Albanian radicals who caused the interruption of the match against Poland, Cristiano Ronaldo expanded his figures with a hat trick in the process against Luxembourg of Portugal. The heads-up between the Portuguese team and Serbia, which did not fail with Azerbaijan, continues into November.

Just like Sweden’s challenge to Spain. The Scandinavian team beat Greece in a key clash for the future of the group in which Spain is immersed, which ise reduces the margin of error in the two remaining games.

Denmark and Germany are already in Qatar. The Danish outfit, with a goal by Joakim Maehle on a pass from Sevillista Deleney, secured the necessary victory in the Copenhagen Parken against Austria, which was left out of the race for qualification.

The bidding is now focused on the second place, which gives an option to the repechage and that has Scotland in hand after winning, in trouble, in the Faroe Islands (0-1), with a somewhat agonizing Lyndon Dykes. Israel has fewer options, despite beating Moldova (2-1) with goals from Eran Zahavi and Munas Dabbur.