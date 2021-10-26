10/26/2021 at 10:48 PM CEST

Drafting

The last control campaign on trucks and buses carried out by the Local Police of Sant Antoni, in Ibiza, in collaboration with the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) and with transport inspectors of the Consell de Ibiza, has concluded with nine complaints of 58 vehicles controlled, of which all had national registration, according to a note from the Consistory. Two of the drivers were denounced for driving under the influence of drugs

“Of the complaints filed, one was due to lack of documentation and eight due to technical deficiencies, most of them due to lack of ITV”, indicates the communiqué of the municipal government team. “Two regular transport drivers were reported for driving under the influence of drugs, one of whom was driving a regular bus and the other a heavy-duty vehicle of a private company “, indicates the note.

As indicated by the City Council, the agents controlled the speed at which they were circulating, the possible excess weight, the technical defects of the vehicle, the safety of the transported load, the documentation of the vehicle and the driver, the use of the seat belt, driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs or using a mobile phone while driving, among other irregularities.

“These controls are absolutely necessary since they are large tonnage vehicles, in the case of trucks, or that are dedicated to the transport of passengers, and it is essential that they have all the documentation, as well as that the drivers comply with current regulations “, they remarked from the Local Police Headquarters.