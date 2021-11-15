The Nuggets haven’t been distracted by the ugly fight between Jokic and Morris from a few games ago. In between, sanction for the Serbian and a lot of conversation on social networks that does not go beyond the true spirit of this team. They have been a threat for years in the West, now they have the MVP, they are adjusting the squad with measured signings and they only have to wait for Jamal Murray, the other headliner, to recover, and there will be no more misfortune. They have started much better than last season, where they went way behind after a first month, and they are in that sweet spot. Fifth consecutive victory. Third in the West. Everything is going.

Portland, who arrived without Damian Lillard due to tendinopathy in the lower abdomen, suffered the power of what is one of the NBA’s ditto. And now it is in the pools. The Blazers lost their footing very early and were in tow for the last three quarters, raising the white flag for peace in the last. 124-95 was the end result.

In the Nuggets, the rotation is little touched up because it seems that Malone has found a balance with the one he has now. And that’s bad news for Facu Campazzo. In this game he was able to play without pressure, enjoy himself, because there was room. Will Barton left the warm-up with some back discomfort and did not play, and it is expected that the next game neither, but until there. Dozier is versatile and Hyland has made his way against the former from Murcia and Madrid to stay, so Facu must win the place again and time begins to discount. Also thinking about Murray’s return. That’s where Campazzo should be caught. Or, if not, change.

The game opened with a 10-2 run, Billups stopped it and stayed open after the time-out. Defense of Blandi Blub from the visitors. All the locals took confidence, including Facu. In the second quarter the distance was already approaching twenty and the Argentine, who played 22 in total, scored ten points in nine minutes (he would finish with 13 on his account), including two triples, the subject that Mike Malone makes him pass for play. The public was already enjoying it, making the wave. Between Little, McCollum and someone else involved they tried to stop the train from leaving so soon and Portland lowered from twenty to ten before the break, but a shot of three, on the horn and as if it were an escort, from Jokic to Nurkic , his ex-partner, again threw dirt on top of the bodies from Oregon. They gained some rhythm in the third quarter, forcing brand errors in the home defense and printing speed to cut back, but Jokic is always there to reassure (although the Heat do not think the same). The NBA MVP last season stroked the triple-double with his 28 + 9 + 9 and it was in that third quarter, in which it seemed so, when he denied Portland to do more damage. Little tense fight in the last minutes and an opportunity for Bol Bol, who played the final part.