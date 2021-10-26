Updated Tuesday, October 26, 2021 – 08:35

The Cervantes have explained that with this wine, a cabernet aged 12 months in barrels, they entertain the guests they receive at their Don Quixote Lunches.

Still from ‘The man who killed Don Quixote’, by Terry Gillian.THE WORLDLanguage The RAE Dictionary receives 1,000 million consultations in the last 12 months

The Spanish Patent and Trademark Office has denied the registration of the Hideputa wine brand that the Sociedad Cervantina de Alczar de San Juan (Ciudad Real) had requested, considering it “vulgar” and despite the fact that the term appears in Don Quixote.

The Cervantes have explained in a press release that with this wine, a cabernet aged 12 months in barrel, they entertain the guests that they regularly receive in their Don Quixote lunches; In fact, the first personality to try it was the 2019 Nobel Prize winner in Physics, the Swiss Michel Mayor, who visited them on October 6.

The cultural association has been inspired by a fragment of chapter XIII of “The ingenious hidalgo Don Quijote de la Mancha” by Miguel de Cervantes, specifically in which Sancho Panza has a conversation with the Caballero del Bosque squire about the wine they are tasting. .

The squire calls the wine “hideputa” and praised it for its quality, for being from Ciudad Real and for being a few years old.

Sancho Panza points out: “I confess that It is not a disgrace to call anyone a whore when it falls below the understanding to praise him… “.

With this idea and because it seems to them a very Cervantine name and above all identifying the “good mojn” (understood in wines, taster) that was Sancho Panza, the cultural association began the registration procedures.

However, the Spanish Patent and Trademark Office has denied this application on the grounds that the name “is contrary to the law, public order or good customs, since the distinctive feature as a whole incorporates a denigrating qualification, which can be considered as an attack on good morals, even if it is widespread in vulgar language. “

The Cervantists have lamentedwhat what neither the Royal Council nor the religious estates (Inquisition) prevented Cervantes in 1605 that Don Quixote saw the light, “416 years later an official Spanish establishment censured and branded the best writer our language has ever had as vulgar.”

The cultural association coincides with the academic of the Language Arturo Prez-Reverte, in that “you cannot remove from the dictionary the words that writers such as Galds, Cela or Cervantes have used, no matter how rude they may seem to us today. that they used them in a clean, effective and practical way, managing to reflect the language of their time “.

Otherwise, he added, reading the classics of literature would be impossible and that is why the Royal Academy of the Language is in charge of defining and preserving them for current and future readers.

For this reason and despite the fact that this brand will certainly not be officially registered, the Alcazarian Cervantists plan to continue using it to “be consistent with his work and to perpetuate the memory of Miguel de Cervantes”.

According to the criteria of

The Trust ProjectLearn moreSee links of interest Getafe – Celta de Vigo Girona – Real Zaragoza