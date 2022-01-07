A year and a half after the sudden death of Chadwick Boseman, there are still those who wish to praise the late actor. The most recent to join the list is the acclaimed Denzel Washington. The two-time Oscar winner worked with him on The Mother of Blues – 100%, a film about a black singer and her young musician. But it seems that not even the producer of that tape knew of his diagnosis.

In an interview with Variety, Denzel Washington talked about his relationship with Chadwick boseman. In it, he revealed that no one informed him about the health of the interpreter, who soon after would die of colon cancer. He believes it was a good decision to keep his health private and it was only until he heard of his passing that he understood why he sometimes seemed too tired:

A man among men. He suffered in silence. He made the movie and nobody knew about it. I did not know. He never said anything about it. It just did its job. I even wondered if something bad was happening because he looked tired or weak sometimes. We had no idea and it was nobody’s business. Good for him, for keeping it private.

The news of Boseman’s death was surprising. At the age of 43, he was still very young and his talents were already beginning to make him famous in the industry. His role as T’Challa in Black Panther – 90% launched him to world fame while also worrying about working on all kinds of projects. When his death was revealed, many of his collaborators were equally surprised, as he had not shared his condition with many people.

Even Kevin Feige, one of the most powerful producers of the last 10 years, and the head of the Marvel saga said he had no idea of ​​his diagnosis. Others, such as Delroy Lindo, who got to know him in the being of 5 Bloods, said that at the time he believed that he was very spoiled because his assistants had him under a lot of care, everything was actually to make treatment against the disease more bearable.

With Washington, the actor had a special relationship. The protagonist of Training Day had unknowingly paid for Boseman’s studies abroad through a scholarship. When they met, during the premiere of Black Panther, he told her that he had had that opportunity thanks to his funding. It was then that they agreed to work together on The mother of blues, a film for which he was nominated for Best Actor at last year’s Oscars.

That film is on Netflix while his movie as The King of Wakanda is on Disney Plus and has led to a sequel that will continue filming later this month, as well as a television series about the fictional nation. Washington, meanwhile, is due to premiere The Tragedy of Macbeth – 90%, on Apple TV Plus next week, for which he has received rave reviews as the relentless Shakespearean character.

