

The heartbroken families of the Parkland victims would benefit from the lawsuit imposed.

The Department of Justice would have finally agreed to pay $ 127.5 million dollars to more than a dozen families of the victims of the mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school in 2018, said a source close to the case.

Relatives of the victims filed a lawsuit after the FBI did not act based on the clues they warned about the perpetrator of the massacre, Nikolas Cruz.

After three years of litigation, the parties inform the Court that they have reached an agreement to resolve all claims, CNN reported.

According to the lawsuit, the FBI received clues about Cruz’s violent behavior, mental instability and a large number of firearms purchases, but the agency ignored these warnings.

Meanwhile, Kristina Infante, lead attorney for the plaintiffs, said in a statement that while the financial details are confidential, it is a landmark settlement, adding: “It is also the culmination of Parkland families’ long and strenuous efforts toward truth and accountability.“.

“It has been an honor to represent the Parkland families who, through their immeasurable pain, have dedicated themselves to making the world a safer place,” Infante said. “Although no resolution could restore what the Parkland families lost, this agreement marks an important step towards justice ”.

Using a notion unveiled in October, the Justice Department said: “The families’ chance theory is based on pure speculation that special agents from the Miami Field Office could have prevented Cruz from committing his heinous act.” .

In a separate lawsuit, more than two dozen massacre survivors and the families of the victims reached a $ 25 million settlement in October against the Broward County School Board. The settlement does not include any admission of wrongdoing by the school board, “David Brill, attorney for that lawsuit, told CNN.

On the fateful February 14, 2018, Nikolas Cruz entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and began shooting to kill 17 people, including students and teachers.

Currently, the trial against Cruz is continuing, and although he pleaded guilty to all charges, the defense seeks at all costs to prevent the young man from receiving the death penalty, and in return, being sentenced to 17 life sentences.

The next hearing will be at the beginning of December, and it is estimated that in January 2022 the selection of 12 jurors will begin so that the sentencing process is completed.

