12/15/2021 at 21:00 CET

The covid threatens a Deportivo match again, this time in the Copa del Rey and against Osasuna, in what, in principle, will be the reunion of the Galician team and the Abanca-Riazor Stadium with a First Division team.

The leader of Group I of Primera RFEF, that will end the year in the first position regardless of the result of next Sunday against the Cultural LeonesaIn the last two seasons, the Copa del Rey has had to be caught in order to receive an official game against an elite team of national football.

Although his main objective is the promotion to LaLiga SmartBank, the Cup gives him the opportunity to meet again with the best teams and, in addition, to improve his income. In addition, their squad is large, they hardly have injuries and that allows them to face two competitions practically without having to repeat players.

However, the infirmary that is empty of injured has received a positive for covid that the club confirmed on Tuesday night. Yes indeed, the rest of the template has undergone PCR tests and all of them have been negative, so Deportivo already trained on Wednesday afternoon.

In the previous tie, Deportivo beat UCAM Murcia at home and that has allowed it to meet Osasuna, the team with which it will coincide the most times in the Cup. It will be the ninth time they meet in the KO tournament and six of them they have been blue and white in color.

In the absence of knowing the identity of the positive in covid, the sports coach, Borja Jiménez, He will distribute minutes to face the League and Cup clashes. The main doubt is in the goal, since Mackay, fixed in the regularity tournament, was a substitute in the previous cup match and Pablo Brea played in his place, who was very unlucky.

The Cup will give prominence to talented players who are having fewer minutes than expected in the League, such as Juan Carlos Menudo and also could be in the eleven regular headlines like Adrián Lapeña and Víctor García, who rested last weekend in Primera RFEF due to sanction and a clause of their assignment contract, respectively.

It is not the first time that covid-19 has appeared in a Deportivo match, which in 2020 saw its match on the last day of LaLiga SmartBank postponed due to an outbreak in Fuenlabrada, while the rest of the matches were played and the Galician team fell due to the results that occurred in other fields.

Osasuna arrives at Riazor with the good memory of the tie in the League against Barcelona. For your technician, Jagoba Arrasate, the appointment will be “complicated & rdquor; against a Dépor that is currently “the best team in 1st RFEF & rdquor; and that also comes with “positive inertia & rdquor ;.

“His defensive block is very good. It is a dominating team that has that record of being superior to the rival, of having possession and of arriving with many people to occupy the area well & rdquor ;, Arrasate highlighted about the squad led by Borja Jiménez.

With a new League game just around the corner, everything indicates that the Berriatúa coach will revolutionize the eleven with the entry of footballers who do not have much prominence at the moment.

Jaume Grau, Ramalho, Oier, Íñigo Pérez or Ontiveros will once again have minutes in a historic stadium and against a rival who is going through a great moment of form by occupying the first position of their group in the 1st RFEF.

The only doubt seems to come from the defensive plot. Areso, seriously injured a few days ago, will not be, like Aridane, who tested positive for covid-19 last weekend. The canary, without minutes in the League, had the opportunity to take minutes in the Copa del Rey. Unai Dufur, player of Promises, has entered the call and it seems that it will be from the initial game.

Probable lineups

Sports: Pablo Brea; Trilli, Trigueros, Granero, Diego Aguirre; Villares, Calavera, Menudo; Soriano, Noel and Doncel.

Osasuna: Juan Pérez; Ramalho, Unai Dufur, David García, Cote; Rober Ibáñez, Javi Martínez, Grau, Íñigo Pérez, Ontiveros; Barber.

Referee: Lamb Vega (Cantabrian).

Country: Abanca-Riazor Stadium.

Hour: 21:00.