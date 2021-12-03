12/03/2021 at 05:08 CET

. / Bogotá

The current league champion, the Sports Tolima, took this Thursday another step to revalidate the title to defeat America de Cali 2-0, who played almost the entire game with 10 players due to the expulsion of defender Jerson Malagón. Those led by Hernán Torres rowed hard to gain an advantage, a comfort that they achieved through Jeison Angulo, a side who is doing well on the attack. The second goal for ‘Red Wine and Gold’ was the work of fellow defender Sergio Mosquera, with a penalty shot. América de Cali tried to shorten the gap but on some occasions the good behavior of goalkeeper William Cuesta prevented it and on others, like a shot from Adrián Ramos, the post was returned.

With this setback the ‘Red Devils’ are left with three points, the same as Millionaires that today in Bogotá dispatched 3-0 to Alianza Petrolera. Regarding the ‘ambassadors’ Fernando Uribe was dispatched with a double and Jader Valencia closed the account for 3 to 0. Millonarios managed to regain some ground because on the first day he lost to América de Cali 2-1. Now both teams have three points.

‘Cariaco’ saves the furniture

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Venezuelan Luis ‘Cariaco’ González, from a penalty, scored the second goal with which his team, Junior, drew 2-2 in Barranquilla with Deportivo Cali. With that away draw, Deportivo Cali, coached by Venezuelan Rafael Dudamel, leads Group A with four points, followed by Junior with two, the same as Atlético Nacional and Deportivo Pereira closes with one. The ‘sugar producers’ caressed the victory on two occasions because they began winning with a score by Harold Preciado. However, veteran Carmelo Valencia made it 1-1. Once again, defender Jorge Marsiglia put the visitors ahead, who saw the victory frustrated because five from the end they decreed a penalty against them. It was launched by ‘Cariaco’ González, who executed without leaving an option to Guillermo de Amores Ravelo, the Uruguayan who stops at Deportivo Cali.

Atlético nacional does not go beyond the tie

On the other hand, Atlético Nacional equaled Deportivo Pereira 1-1 at home and completed their second online draw in these semifinal homers. Jéfferson Duque overtook the ‘Verde de la Montaña’. However, with 10 minutes remaining, Pereira tied through Henry Rojas.