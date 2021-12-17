12/17/2021 at 06:44 CET

. / Bogotá

Sports Tolima, with a double from Paraguayan Gustavo Ramírez, tied this Thursday 2-2 with Alianza Petrolera Y qualified to play the final of the Colombian league with Deportivo Cali in round-trip matches. The passage from ‘Vinotinto y Oro’ to the final was not an easy task. Even his fans came to fear the worst because his team trailed 0-2. But nevertheless, Ramirez was dispatched with a double. The first goal was a powerful header after 75 minutes of play. Six minutes later he scored the second, loudly celebrating both goals with the fans.

The Tolima people began the day with the tranquility that a draw or a victory against Alianza Petrolera would put them in the final without depending on what happened with the match between Millionaires and America from Cali, launch that was favorable to the ‘Ambassadors’ 2-1.

If Deportes Tolima lifts the champion’s cup, it will complete its fourth league title, while for Deportivo Cali it would be its tenth star.

Millonarios misses two penalties

Millonarios did not know how to take advantage of the opportunities they had to go ahead and neither the bumps of Deportes Tolima who lived a night of horror with Brayan Gil, who scored two goals. Those directed by Alberto Gamero they squandered a penalty twice committed by Kein Andrade, a foul called after the central referee analyzed the play in the VAR. Fernando Uribe launched first but goalkeeper Diego Novoa stopped it. However, the shot was repeated because the goalkeeper went ahead. The second pitch was made by Daniel Ruiz, who was not right either. They were 31 minutes into the game. At that time in Ibagué, Deportes Tolima unexpectedly lost 0-2 to Petrolera, who on paper was a rival that did not represent a greater danger for the locals. Gone was the story that had always favored Deportes Tolima in matches against Alianza Petrolera, because in the last 10 sets in Ibagué, fort of the ‘Vinotinto y Oro’, it won nine and only lost one, in April 2014.

Nothing changed

For the second part, Millonarios continued to insist but the one who went ahead was América de Cali after Adrian Ramos turned a penalty into a goal which was whistled after the VAR review. Although they knew that they no longer had a chance to reach the final because they were below the scoreboard and that Deportes Tolima was drawing 2-2, Millonarios continued to seek victory and did so. Ricardo Márquez drew and midfielder Mackalister Silva made it 2-1, a triumph that was useless.