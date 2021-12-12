12/12/2021 at 06:45 CET

The Deportivo Cali, led by Venezuelan Rafael Dudamel, is the first team to get into the final of the Colombian league in advance by beat Junior 2-0 this Saturday in the penultimate round of the semifinal home runs. Forward Harold Preciado and midfielder Daniel Luna were in charge of putting the ‘Azucareros’, who are at the top of the table with 13 points, in the final to get a title that they have not raised since the Apertura Tournament in 2015 and after stay at the gates in 2017. Installed in advance in the final and with good options to add its tenth star, now Deportivo Cali awaits the rival that will come out of the group played by América de Cali, Deportes Tolima, Millonarios and Alianza Petrolera, all with option until this Saturday.

The match started 45 minutes late, after traffic delayed the teams’ arrival at Palmaseca, and the Caleños did not take long to try to go up with a clearly attacking approach but supported by a solid defense backed by their Uruguayan goalkeeper Guillermo de Amores. However, those led by Arturo Reyes also tried to weave scoring opportunities that bounced off the local defense. Added to this was the departure of the gunner Carmelo Valencia, who left the field on a stretcher. However, halfway through the first half, a hand from Dany Rosero gave Dudamel’s men a golden opportunity: a penalty for Harold Preciado that ended up in the net without Uruguayan goalkeeper Sebastián Viera being able to prevent it.

The first goal raised the spirits of the “Verdiblancos” who almost achieved the second goal just two minutes later, although the ‘sharks’ were not far behind and continued with the offensive in the first half with the tension of knowing both with one foot in the final. In the second half, Deportivo Cali came out with more momentum, while Junior could barely defend himself against the local ranks who, supported by their audience, tried to increase the score. The party was sentenced by the young man Moon, barely 18 years old, who thanks to Andrés Colorado’s pass released a cross shot for the final 2-0.

In addition to the loss, Junior also lost to Larry Vásquez, who fouled his former teammate Teofilo Gutiérrez just one minute after the game closed.

In a match that will be due to meet the calendar, the ‘Azucareros’ close this phase next Wednesday by visiting Deportivo Pereira.