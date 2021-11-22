11/22/2021 at 08:30 CET

The eaves DeMar DeRozan, with 31 points, and the guard Zach LaVine, which added 21, were the main architects of the triumph of the Chicago Bulls against the New York Knicks (109-103).

Point guard Coby White scored 10 of his 14 goals in the fourth quarter for Chicago (12-5), which won its second straight game and fourth in five games.

Power forward Julius Randle contributed a double-double of 34 points when hitting 13 of 18 shots from the field.; he grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out three assists as the Knicks leader.

After trailing by up to six points in the third quarter and 72-74 at the beginning of the last, the Bulls started the final period with successive 3s from White and forward Derrick Jones Jr. who put them in front of the scoreboard (78-74 ).

For White, it was his first triple since returning to the roster on November 15 after undergoing surgery on his left shoulder before the start of the season.

Chicago He was returning home from a five-game tour of the west of the country, and New York He played the second match in a double day on successive days.

The Knicks They struggled on their field goals, but they stayed in the fight thanks to hitting 16 free throws on 18 attempts.

In the final stretch came the inspiration of DeRozan which was the one that made the difference and ensured the victory of Bulls, outstanding leaders in the Central Division and tied with the Brooklyn nets.