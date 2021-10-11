10/11/2021 at 7:06 AM CEST

.

Forward Demar DeRozan scored 23 points and reserve Alize Johnson contributed a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds that helped the Chicago Bulls to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 101-102 away this Sunday in preseason game.

The reserve point guard scored a triple to put Chicago up on the scoreboard with a 98-99 run and 1:20 minutes to go, while rookie guard Ayo Dosunmu laid a layup to give the Bulls the ultimate lead.

Following a Cavaliers fumble, Dosunmu took a short shot to secure it. with 13.8 seconds to go.

The star escort Zach Levine added 13 points as third leading scorer of the Bulls who have a perfect record in the preseason (3-0).

Finnish power forward Lauri Markkanen scored 18 points as the Cavaliers leader, while rookie center Evan Mobley reached 15 points.

Another tall Cavaliers player, the pivot Jarrett Allen got 12 points After scoring 6 of 8 shots from the field, he captured eight rebounds and recovered three balls.

While the Spanish base Ricky Rubio came out for the first time as a starter with his new Cavaliers team and contributed nine points, despite not having his best scoring inspiration.

Rubio played 17 minutes in which he scored 4 of 13 field goals, missed a 3-point attempt, hit 1 of 1 from the personnel line.

In the inside game, Rubio caught a rebound, but was a leader in the direction of the attack by distributing nine assists, recovering a ball, he lost another three and committed a personal foul.