10/05/2021 at 7:15 PM CEST

The technician of the French team, Didier Deschamps, has wrapped Mbappé with praise, with indifference regarding his future destiny. The French coach considers that “It doesn’t matter if he plays in Paris or Madrid & rdquor;. The ‘bleus’ star pressed unsuccessfully to sign for the Whites in the summer, although everything indicates that the operation will bear fruit at the end of this season, when Kylian’s contract expires.

Beyond not getting wet about the future of France’s ’10’, Deschamps has praised his franchise player: “he is part of that inner circle of players who can make a difference for themselves and do not need others. To date, Mbappé has scored 4 goals in the 12 games disputed with Paris Saint Germain this season.

An unstoppable progression

There is no doubt that Mbappé opposes winning the golden ball in the short term. In the past season he transformed 27 goals only in Ligue 1, and 33 in the 2018-19 season. The figures are so extraordinary at 22 years old that any short period of scoring drought takes its toll on PSG’s crack. For this reason, his coach in the national team rejects criticism of his player for some declines in performance: “The problem is that he was very strong right away and the expectations are very high & rdquor ;.

France faces the semi-finals of the Nations League stage against Belgium with the band of favorite and current world champion. After the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Deschamps avoided revealing if he will continue to lead the French team, but he has opened the door to combine the selection with a club: “Two different jobs, I like them both, but I don’t know what my life will be like after the World Cup & rdquor ;.