01/07/2022 at 06:30 CET

A barnacle, a koala -his favorite animal- and a ‘frigopié’ with flip-flops are just a part of the universe of the prosthesis of Desirée. Since living with her, “we have lived moments of everything, but now we are very well. It took me almost a year to accept it & rdquor ;, acknowledges the Paralympic athlete. We talk while walking. And it is not just any tour. Together with his family, Vila has undertaken a new challenge in his life, something that he had parked and that, after the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, he decided he could not wait any longer. Galician until saying enough, Desirée told her mother that “the time had come to do the Camino de Santiago. My disability does not limit me that much, concha! I am restless by nature so I got down to it. It is true that I had asked myself several times if I would be able to do it with a & rdquor; prosthesis. Well it has. Like so many things he has achieved since he had that accident practicing acrobatic gymnastics. A medical neglect caused an ischemia that almost ended his life. He lost a leg and “I went through a whole process before accepting my body and stopping hiding & rdquor ;. Born athlete, he acknowledges that “until I saw the Rio Games, I didn’t know that the Paralympics existed. Only a year had passed since my accident and I did not consider anything at a sporting level. But it caught my eye, and shortly thereafter, it became a challenge & rdquor ;.

ADAPT AND ACCEPT

So he came to Tokyo and got his diploma in jumping. “It is the best thing that has happened to me in life,” he says, “because I have enjoyed it from the first minute. Try on my clothes, the concentration in the CAR of Sant Cugat, the trip & mldr; It’s cool to get there, but much more on a day-to-day basis & rdquor ;. The way. The same one that has taken her to Santiago, to give motivational talks or to brands like Merkal who have chosen her as an image because they consider her an example of self-improvement and an inspiring model of women. “When I go to schools, he explains- in the round of questions they don’t dare to tell me anything but then they come to talk to me in private. Some do not accept their body and hide it. Others feel left out. I try to convey that the difference is not a bad thing and that it is normal to fall to the bottom. I spent a year in which I could not do anything. I did not adapt to the prosthesis: it itched, it hurt and I did not like it. And look now, I feel super good and proud of her & rdquor ;.

Read the full edition of Sport & Style