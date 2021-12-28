There are always surprises, meteoric and unexpected outbursts that restore the enthusiasm of the fans and captivate with their unpredictability. Desmond bane It is the most outstanding, not only this season, but in recent years. In times when technology is capable of parameterizing everything and serves to anticipate sports behaviors of young people, a second-year player is performing at a level as stellar as what the shooting guard is doing. Memphis Grizzlies it is a tremendous surprise. Nobody expected something like this, but the success of the Tennessee men so far this year could not be explained without the NBA statistics of a man who aspires to be the one Most Improved Player in the NBAthat is, winning the prestigious MIP award.

During his first season in the league, there was not even a glimpse of all the virtues that good old Bane is displaying. And it is that not only is he a compulsive scorer thanks to an exquisite throwing technique, but he also has a supernatural intelligence to select his shots and look for spaces, he is able to penetrate with force thanks to his physical improvement and he stands as an efficient defender. A total player who has sustained his team even when Ja Morant was unavailable, and now coexists with him masterfully. He has registered almost 22 points per game in the last seven meetings, he has no less than 50% accuracy in shots from all distances and averages a whopping four triples per game.

Desmond Bane last 7 games: 21.9 PPG

4.0 3PG

51/52/100% No one cared who he was until he put on this season. pic.twitter.com/aAkVXxnM8w – StatMuse (@statmuse) December 28, 2021

Desmond Bane improves NBA league star stats

Their numbers acquire a special brilliance when compared with those of referents in each of the statistical aspects in which Desmond bane is sticking out. More points than Tyler Herro, better scoring average than Seth Curry, more triples than Damian Lillard and Trae Young, better field goal percentage than Jaylen Brown, triples than Devin Booker and free throws than Seth Curry. They are just some of the most prominent endorsements so that he can begin to be considered as a true revolution in the league, but also as a potential star who is beginning to shine his brilliance in all its glory. Memphis Grizzlies has a diamond in the rough on its template.