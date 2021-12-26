12/27/2021 at 00:04 CET

.

South African Archbishop Emeritus Desmond tutu, Nobel Peace Prize winner in 1984 for his activism against the apartheid racist segregation regime, died this Sunday at the age of 90, official sources reported.

In a statement issued by the South African government, the country’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa, confirmed the death and sent his condolences to the Tutu family.

“The death of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter in loss in our nation’s farewell to a generation of prominent South Africans who bequeathed us a liberated South Africa“said the president in the text.

The president described Tutu as a “peerless patriot” and a “man of extraordinary intellect” who maintained his integrity in the fight against “apartheid forces.”

Even in a democracy, Ramaphosa noted, Tutu kept the leadership “vigor” and “vigilance” to hold institutions accountable.

Nobel Peace Prize

The death was also confirmed by the current Archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba, who remembered the Nobel Peace Prize as someone who wanted all human beings to live in “freedom, peace and joy.”

“On behalf of the Anglican Church of South Africa, from the entire community of faith and, dare I say, on behalf of millions (of people) throughout South Africa, Africa and the world, I send our deepest condolences to his wife, Nomalizo Leah, to his son , Trevor Tamsanqa, and his daughters Thandeka, Nontombi and Mpho, “Makgoba said in a statement.

“(Tutu) called evil by name wherever he saw it no matter who it was that committed it. He challenged the systems that degraded humanity. Phe hated to unleash a righteous fury on those – especially the powerful ones – who inflicted suffering (…) When the perpetrators of evil experienced a true change of heart, he followed God’s example and was willing to forgive, “he added in the message .

Awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 For his fight against the brutal racist oppression of apartheid, Tutu is considered one of the key figures in contemporary South African history.

Friend of Nelson Mandela

His career has been marked by a constant defense of human rights, something that led him to distance himself on numerous occasions from the ecclesiastical hierarchy to openly defend positions such as the rights of homosexuals or euthanasia.

In recent years he had stayed away from public life due to his advanced age and health problems that had dragged on for years, including prostate cancer.

His last public appearance had been in brief video images broadcast on his 90th birthday (last October 7), an anniversary that his foundation celebrated with a virtual conference in which, among others, the highest Tibetan spiritual leader participated. , the Dalai Lama, the Mozambican activist and widow of Nelson Mandela Graça Machel or former Irish President Mary Robinson.