11/11/2021 at 06:57 CET

The pivot Montrezl harrell came off the bench and led with a double-double of 24 points and 11 rebounds to the Washington Wizards, which they defeated this Wednesday as visitors by 94-97 to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who broke a streak of four consecutive wins.

Power forward Kyle Kuzma added 22 points and guard Bradley Beal had 13 points, while Brazilian reserve point guard Raúl Neto reached seven touchdowns.

Kuzma hit a 3-pointer from the lead with 12 seconds to go when the Wizards scored the last five points.

Neto played 18 minutes, scored 3 of 5 shots from the field, 1 of 1 triple, had a rebound and delivered three assists for the Wizards (8-3).

Again, the Spanish base, Ricky Rubio, who remained in reserve, finished for the second consecutive game as the leading scorer of the Cavaliers (7-5) by getting 20 points, but they were not enough to avoid defeat.

Rubio spent 28 minutes on the track and scored 6 of 15 field goals, including 1 of 5 triples, and 7 of 8 from the personnel line, had five rebounds and five touchdown passes.

Rubio missed one of the two free throws with 16 seconds left that allowed the Washington team to stay ahead of the scoreboard.

Rookie center Evan Mobley and guard Darius Garland had 19 points each.

Cleveland was looking for its first five-game winning streak from March 28 to April 5, 2018, the final season of star forward LeBron James’ sophomore with the franchise, in what was his second stint.