

Xavi, who coincided with Albert Benaiges, has demanded justice for the accusations of abuse of minors.

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández, has been “very surprised and affected” by the complaints to Albert Benaiges, Former coordinator of Barça youth football, for the alleged abuses that he would have carried out on minors for two decades when he was a physical education teacher at a school in Barcelona.

“I am very surprised and affected because I did not expect it. I hope that justice does its process, I can not say anything else “, The Egarense coach has assured in the press conference prior to the game that his team will play this Sunday against Osasuna.

Xavi, who coincided with Benaiges when he played in the lower categories of Barcelona, ​​has remarked that You have “no news” that the former coach carried out similar behaviors to those denounced by the victims during their time at the Barça club.

“It is a very delicate subject, very complicated. We have discussed it with the technical team because we love Albert (Benaiges). He has surprised us a lot because we have always had an excellent deal with him ”, he added.

The Mossos d’Esquadra are already investigating several complaints from people who claim that when they were minors suffered sexual abuse by Benaiges.

According to sources from the Catalan police, the investigation has been opened as a result of the complaints lodged in several police stations of the Mossos d’Esquadra for victims of alleged sexual abuse, which the newspaper Ara uncovered this Saturday.

Following a journalistic investigation, the newspaper collects some sixty testimonies of people who suffered abuse by Benaiges when he was a physical education teacher at the Escola Barcelona, ​​in the Barcelona neighborhood of Les Corts, a position he held for 38 years.

Born in Mexico in 1955, Benaiges was considered one of the leaders in the training of Barcelona youth soccer players for more than two decades.

With the arrival of Joan Laporta to the presidency last April, returned to Barcelona as coordinator of grassroots football following his departure from the club in 2011 to work in Dubai.

After this stage, he signed for the Mexican Chivas, where he spent three months, to later work in the Dominican Republic and Japan.

