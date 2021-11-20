11/20/2021 at 05:43 CET

.

The triumphal march of the stayed one more day despite the Low due to injury to the star point guard Stephen Curry after the escort Jordan Poole emerged as the leading scorer who contributed 32 points against Detroit Pistons to those who won at home by 102-105.

Poole, who has become the revelation of the team so far this season, also had seven rebounds and two assists.

Golden State started the fourth quarter with a 16-point lead and he kept it to win after power forward Jerami Grant and Detroit forward Frank Jackson missed triples in the closing seconds of the game.

In Curry’s absence, Poole scored 22 of his 32 points in the first half.

The NBA-leading Warriors sat Curry down due to his hip hit, one night after the two-time Most Valuable Player (MVP) and league top scorer he will score 20 of his 40 points in a fourth-quarter comeback win at Cleveland over the Cavaliers.

Golden State was also without power forward Draymond Green due to a bruised thigh after he had 14 assists in 29 minutes against the Cleveland team.

The Canadian forward Andrew Wiggins scored 27 points and the reserve power forward, Serbian Nemanja Bjelica, had 14 points and eight rebounds in the Warriors’ victory (14-2).

The Mexican American Juan Toscano-Anderson, who started in the position of Green contributed two points when scoring 1 of 6 field goals, missed two 3-point attempts and he did not go to the personnel line in the 37 minutes he played.

But he had a great contribution to the inside game with six rebounds -five defenders-, distributed nine assists, recovered a ball and put a stopper.

For the Pistons (4-11), the best scorer was the reserve Frank Jackson, who reached 27 points, including five triples in 12 attempts.

Jerami Grant and rookie forward Cade Cunningham each scored 19 points for the Detroit team, which still does not consolidate its game.