The couple lasted just over 6 years together | AP

Kim and her ex-partner had 4 children together | .

They have undoubtedly been one of the most controversial couples | .

Kim Kardashian kept their separation a secret for a few months | .

Apparently the rapper Ye who was previously known as Kanye westHe has mentioned that he continues to be the husband of Kim Kardashian and that he does not want to separate.

These statements have surprised everyone, since they affirm that it is not a role that unites them, and that despite the divorce they are still husbands.

Although the separation of these two personalities from entertainment was apparently peaceful, it became a scandal once it was made public, the world of entertainment was surprised as were its millions of followers.

Ye’s interview video was shared on YouTube, titled: “Kanye West on” Donda, Drake Marriage W / Kim Kardashian, His Legendary Career & more | Drink Champs “, we’ll share it with you right away.

This episode has more than four million views and also more than 31 thousand comments, referring not only to his new project but also to his marriage with the famous socialite.

The separation of the couple with four children in common, occurred at the beginning of years, but everything seems to indicate that it was from 2020 that their problems began, in fact there are those who affirm that they had already separated.

It was that at the beginning of the year when their separation was made public, especially when Kim kardashian She filed for divorce from her husband, who today claims that they are still married despite the laws saying otherwise.

This was stated by the rapper and businessman in Drink Champs on Revolt TV, despite their separation, both stars of the American show business not only have four children in common, they also have companies where they invested money together.

You will surely remember that both Ye and Kim kardashian Kendall Yenner’s older sister, they have appeared together at events the other organizes, such as the presentation of the rapper’s latest album “Donda.”

Apparently Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband doesn’t want to let her go, especially now that some rumors have emerged about a supposed new love affair with comedian and SNL host Pete Davidson.

West mentioned in his interview that his children wanted to see their parents together and that he did not rule out the idea of ​​returning to his wife.

Despite the fact that on April 9 he responded to the divorce petition that the owner of the SMIKS and KKW Beauty brands had requested, he continues in the vein that he wants to return with Kim Kardashian.