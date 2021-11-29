If you are looking for a good place to take a long nap in the greatest tranquility possible, you may be interested in this tourist bus offer.

Sometimes it is not easy to fall asleep, either because we are not comfortable, because there is a lot of noise around us or because we do not have the possibility of sleeping in our own bed for different reasons.

And it would not be the first time that you fall asleep on a train or bus due to the rocking and vibration of these types of vehicles that usually facilitate sleep.

Well in Hong Kong already experimenting with a series of buses that go nowhere, but they are ideal for those people who cannot sleep in their bed because they are far from home or because they directly have problems falling asleep on a regular basis.

As they gather from Insider, in Hong Kong they are paying up to 51 dollars so that some people can have a seat or several seats secured on a bus so that they can sleep.

It is about of a double-decker tour bus that transports those citizens who want to take a good nap, for five hours, in a section that reaches 82 km, a good section where you can sleep as long as you want, but obviously without disturbing the rest of your companions.

Tickets start at $ 12 on the lower deck and up to $ 51 for the upper floor, a last ticket that has better views and where apparently there will also be fewer people.

These bus service offers have been reported by . who have been able to try this interesting nap service. Although these buses carry out their traditional activity of transporting passengers to certain tourist places, it seems that they also have this second life for those who directly want to get on the bus to sleep.

One of the passengers, Ho wai, has commented to the . agency that “I think everyone has experienced not being able to sleep at home, but they can sleep soundly on a bus when it sways and vibrates.”

The user points out that “all Hong Kong residents have stress from work, whether it be paying for a flat or life in general, and now we don’t have time to travel.” He adds that “with all this stress building up, I think many are not getting a good night’s sleep at home.”

The creator of this bus nap experience, Frankie chow, president of Ulu Travel, affirms that he has created a route with the fewest possible traffic lights so that passengers do not wake up when the bus is in operation.

So the next time you have a couple of hours off from work and you want to have a good party, you might have liked this kind of bus to take a nap, but at the moment they are only in Hong Kong.