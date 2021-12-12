Bungie is celebrating three decades of great games, epic stories, and a wonderful community, with new content released on Destiny 2. Starting today, all Guardians can log into the game and access free 30th anniversary content, including a new free 6-player activity with matchmaking, hidden secrets, collectible rewards, and more.

Players who want to enjoy the fun of this 30th anniversary even more can get the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack for Destiny 2, which will allow them to access the new Cosmodrome dungeon inspired by the treasure caves, let themselves be carried away by the Nostalgia for acquiring the classic Gjallarhorn Exotic Rocket Launcher (as well as its catalyst) and obtaining both new and classic gear, including:

Myth Claymore Sword Destiny 1 Weapons of Legend Thorn-Inspired Armor Rare Hummingbird Gjallarveloz Designs Inspired by Marathon Designs Inspired by Bungie Street Fashion And Much More!

We don’t want to spoil the surprise! Guardians will have to uncover the secrets of the 30th Anniversary Pack for themselves.

You can take a look at its launch trailer at this link.

Game2Give

In case there is no reason to celebrate, the Bungie Foundation is hosting its 3rd Annual Game2Give Fundraising Campaign! The Bungie Foundation raises money with the help of numerous guardians around the world to help improve both the health and well-being of children, provide humanitarian aid, and organize charitable initiatives focused on diversity, equity and inclusion. Helping others always pays off, so check out our donation incentives.

You just have to check the times of this live broadcast to support your favorite Guardians, donate and collect the rewards for your generosity within Destiny 2. If you want to make a donation, you can visit the donations page and then follow the instructions for redeeming your rewards. Game2Give will be active until December 15th.

And much more!

The party does not end here. We have many more surprises in store for Guardians, including in-game events, the impressive finale to Season of the Lost, and the latest expansion, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, available on February 22, 2022.