When you are an influencer and you live off social networks, you expose yourself to being criticized by everyone, whatever you do.

The influencer Logan paul he has always been a contentious figure. He became famous by uploading humorous videos on Vine, which allowed him to become actor of various series and movies, and even in semi-professional boxer.

But in 2017 he made a serious mistake. Or it was intentional, who knows. He traveled to Japan and visited the Suicide Forest, the name of which says it all. While recording he discovered a man hanging from a tree.

Instead of respecting his death, He kept recording and even showed his face in the streaming, which quickly went viral.

Logan Paul was heavily criticized for the video, and in a way fell from grace, losing a large part of his followers. He had to go out and ask for forgiveness.

Now he continues to record videos on TikTok, has his own clothing line and even an animated series.

A few days ago what he thought occurred to him, it was a brilliant idea: create a game board for the Pokémon card game, using 15 Game Boy Color.

As you can see in the following video, what he did was coat consoles with epoxy resin and apply heat, laminating them.

Then he put a metal frame inspired by Pokémon, and some LED lights:

first epoxy resin project… GameBoy Colors & a metal Pokémon frame made for a nice little tabletop 😮 pic.twitter.com/oEtsxJcwyx – Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) December 26, 2021

Admittedly, it looks pretty good. But this is the internet, this is TikTok and Twitter, and when you expose yourself to social media … you get scalded.

Collectors’ comments immediately began to appear complaining that destroyed 15 Game Boy Color consoles, which is hardware that is no longer manufactured, to create a simple plastic board for playing cards.

The reality is that with all that solidified resin that has even penetrated inside the casing, the consoles have been destroyed.

They argue that could have done the same with a glass board, instead of with resin, or using only the housings.

In defense of Logan paul it has to be said that Game Boy Color console is quite common, and you can buy second-hand on eBay for just 60 euros, plus shipping, although on that table there are some limited editions, rarer.

And in the end, everyone does what they want with their collections, and with their money. Who has the reason?