No car repair bill is usually cheap, but when it amounts to 21,000 euros … You can get a couple of cables crossed in your head …

Tuomas Katainen was the owner of a Tesla Model S, the 2013 model. He claims that the electric car performed great for almost 2,000 kilometers, until the battery started to fail.

I carry the Tesla to an official workshop, and after a month they told him that they could not save the battery, and they passed him an invoice of 21,000 euros to repair it.

The price of a Tesla Model S 2013 second-hand on the Finnish market is about 40,000 euros, so it seems more profitable to change the battery, than to buy a new car. But Tuomas Katainen wasn’t about to swallow either, so he decided on a third, more radical solution: explode the Tesla Model S with 30 Kilos of dynamite.

The story has quite a few chiaroscuro, because if you buy an electric car and at 2,000 kilometers the battery dies, the last thing that comes to mind is to charge you with the repair.

Batteries have up to 8 year warrantyAnd even in second-hand sales, used vehicles are guaranteed. Unless you bought it by Wallapop without any security, and then the fault is all yours.

One way or another, Tuomas Katainen came across a Tesla with the damaged battery and a bill of 21,000 euros to repair it. Instead he decided to partner with the exploiting YouTube channel Pommijätkät to make this extreme solution profitable.

Apparently in Finland you can blow up a car with 30 kilos of dynamite without a hitch, so said and done. Here you can see the video:

To add to the spectacle, a helicopter arrived moments before the explosion, bringing an Elon Musk mannequin, that they put in the car.

As you can see in the video, the explosion is very spectacular. In the slow motion sequence you can see the blast wave, which generates a small earthquake in the snow.

The hundreds of pieces of the Tesla expand dozens of meters around. And the smoke generated by the explosion possibly contaminates more than everything saved with those almost 2,000 km that circulated with the Tesla …

It has to be said that electric cars break down much less than combustion cars, because they have fewer parts and are more reliable.

Logically, the battery is what costs the most to replace, but they are subject to guarantees that in the case of Tesla reaches 8 years or 240,000 Kilometers of use.

Its durability increases and its cost decreases year after year.