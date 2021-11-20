Power strips allow you to multiply the number of sockets at home, they are very useful, but they are not without dangers. There are certain appliances and devices that you should avoid plugging into a power strip.

It is an unwritten law: when you need it there is never a free plug. It is something very common, especially in older houses, since obviously at the time of its construction there was not as much demand or devices that could be plugged in as today.

Now practically everything depends on electricity, either to work directly or to recharge its batteries: smartphone, smartwatch, game console, tablet, etc.

When there are not enough free plugs, the most useful option are the typical electrical power strips. that allow multiplying the current outlets from a single point.

The problem is that we tend to abuse their use and many do not know that these power strips are only designed to handle electronic devices that consume very little energy.

A conventional power strip can safely manage energy-efficient appliances such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops, and even televisions, media players, video game consoles, or desktop PCs.

However, they are not safe to connect devices or appliances that need a lot of electricity to operate, as we run the risk of overloading the power strip and causing an electrical fire.

And beware, that a device is small in size, it does not mean that its electricity consumption is low. In this case, size and consumption do not go hand in hand, there are many small appliances that are real energy guzzlers.

If you are going to buy an appliance, it is important to take a look at its energy label. It is a key factor when it comes to knowing what impact that device is going to have on your next electricity bill. We explain what each term means.

With this premise, this is the list of common appliances and devices that we should never connect to a power strip, that is, they should always be connected directly to their own socket:

– Large kitchen appliances such as the refrigerator, dishwasher or boiler: these types of devices have so much power that they can easily cause an overload.

– Small kitchen appliances such as microwaves, coffee makers, blenders, toasters, ovens, slow cookers etc .: As we mentioned before, size does not matter in this case, some of these appliances consume as much energy as those mentioned in the first group.

– Household appliances for hair care such as dryers, irons and curling irons: when using heating elements, their energy consumption is enormous and can easily overload any strip.

– Extension cords and other power strips: When we connect one strip to another, what is known as “daisy chain connection” occurs, a practice that can easily overload the circuit and cause an electrical fire. Something similar happens if we connect an extension cable to the terminal or vice versa.