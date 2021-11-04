11/04/2021 at 12:51 CET

At this point, after 16 grands prix of maximum intensity on the track, the fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton for the Formula 1 world crown remains uncertain. Only 12 points separate the seven-time British Mercedes champion from his Dutch rival, current leader of the most exciting championship of the last decade. The title may not be decided until the last of the five races ahead, in Abu Dhabi on December 12. But you can also opt for the three consecutive great prizes scheduled from this weekend: Mexico, Brazil and the unprecedented Qatar. A ‘diabolical’ triplet for teams and drivers, both logistically and physically and mentally.

To begin with, the ‘Gran Circo’ returns to the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome, absent from the 2020 calendar due to the pandemic. The theory suggests that the characteristics of the Mexican track favor Red Bull and the downforce in slow corners. But in practice, the forecasts are not being fulfilled this year. In the last United States Grand Prix, traditionally a ‘fortress’ for Mercedes, Hamilton was unable to beat Verstappen.Sergio Pérez, that before the grand prize has caused the ‘delirium’ of its fans with an exhibition this Wednesday in the streets of Mexico City, returns to its country for the first time at the wheel of the mighty Red Bull and after achieving its second victory with this car in F1, in Baku. And despite the fact that his main mission will be as a luxury gregarious for his teammate Verstappen in the face of Hamilton’s attacks, it is clear that if Checo sees the opportunity to fight for the victory against his compatriots, he will not hesitate to go for it.

Enjoy the entire Formula 1 season on DAZN. Sign up and start a free month. Then € 9.99 per month without permanence.

Carlos Sainz He arrives in Mexico with a statistic that highlights his solidity and consistency in his first season at the wheel of Ferrari: ten consecutive races in points and the podium again as a goal (it would be the fourth for him after Monaco, Hungary and Russia). The Madrilenian is seventh in the drivers table, 5.5 points behind his teammate Charles Leclerc. The young Maranello tandem is managing to overcome the disastrous 2020 and thanks to them, Ferrari has gone from the sixth place it occupied then to star in a very tight pulse for the ‘bronze’ of teams with McLaren. Only 3.5 points separate them from those of Woking for a third place with a lot of prestige and ‘bonus’ money in between.

Ferdinand Alonso He hopes to overcome his losing streak in Turkey and Austin and return to the ‘top 10’, although Alpine has slowed his progression and seems to be completely committed to his 2022 project and Alonso’s famous ‘plan’.

The best is yet to come

After the test this Sunday in Mexico, F1 will head to Brazil. The third and final sprint classification of the season will be held at Interlagos, with two races and more points at stake. Previous ‘experiments’ with this format, at Silverstone and Monza, were not at all conducive to the interests of Verstappen. In the first of those two great prizes, ‘Mad’ Max, in fierce fight with Hamilton, ended up against the wall in the first round. And in Italy, the Red Bull one went over Hamilton’s Mercedes, literally, and neither of them scored.

The third consecutive appointment will move the duel to the Qatari circuit of Losail, the usual scene of the MotoGP World Championship but without references in terms of Formula 1, so the set-up of the cars will be a challenge for the teams and especially for those who like Mercedes and Red Bull are playing the drivers and teams championships.