The MGM Grand in Las Vegas (United States) will host an evening that Matchroom USA organizes this Saturday, whose main course will be the lightweight world championship, WBC version.

Devin haney (26-0, 15 KO) will expose his belt, after coincidences such as the cancellation of the fight set for the candidate due to Ryan García’s injury, against Joseph Diaz (32-1-1, 15 KO). It will be the third defense for Haney, a young boxer, still enigmatic for many in the sense that, despite being undefeated in almost 30 fights, they have not seen him virtues enough to recognize him among the greats of an exciting division such as lightweight .

Díaz is an opponent with less boxing ability, but very tough, as evidenced by his service record: recent triumph against “Abejón” Fortuna, draw against Rakhimov or victory against Tevin Farmer, which made him super featherweight world champion; He is in no way disgraced by the defeat against Gary Russell in what was, even as a feather, his first World Cup attempt.

The gala complements itself very well. The feminine touch is given by the American Jessica McCaskill (10-2, 3 KO), which puts all the world titles at stake, in her possession, against the Canadian challenger Kandi wyatt (10-3, 3 KO). What’s more, Montana love (16-1, 8 KO) debuts as Eddie Hearn’s fighter with a 10-round super lightweight duel against the Mexican Carlos Diaz (29-1, 14 KO) and Filip Hrgovic, also with ten sets but no limit on the scale, Filip hrgovic (13-0, 11 KO) continues to look for opportunities at the top with the stumbling block of Emir ahmatovic (10-0, 7 KO), with the incentive of seeing a Croatian against a Serbian-born German.

In the promises section (the leaflets, for the drugs), we will see the southpaw Ammo williams (8-0, 6 KO) against Quatavious Cash (14-2, 8 KO) at middleweight and, in the top category, to Alexis Espino (9-0, 6 KO) vs. Rodolfo Gomez Jr (14-5-1, 10 KO), in two eight-round events. And at six we can follow Marc castro (4-0, 4 KO), very interesting name for the future in the super featherweight, with Ronaldo solis (4-2-1, 3 KO).

The main part of the gala can be followed from 2 am from this Saturday to Sunday through DAZN.