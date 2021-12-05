Darío Pérez

The MGM Grand in Las Vegas (United States) hosted an evening that Matchroom USA prepared this past morning with the WBC lightweight world championship leading the proposal.

Devin haney (27-0, 15 KO) put his WBC lightweight belt on the line against Joseph Diaz (32-2-1, 15 KO), and started better than the challenger, aggressive and self-confident. Díaz was gaining in confidence from the third round, beginning to feel comfortable with the development of the actions and with a permissive referee in the face of blows in the occipital area that were seen on the ensogado.

It was not an easy fight for Haney, who continued to take a step forward, controlling Diaz in a general way, who, not without danger, survived the title holder, lacking a bit of aggressiveness and marksmanship to have put the champion in serious trouble. Scores ruled, in Haney’s favor, 117-111, 117-111, 116-112 for the still WBC lightweight champion.

Montana love (17-1, 9 KO) fought ten rounds at super lightweight against the Mexican Carlos Diaz (29-2, 14 KO), a fight that already began with Love imposing his law in the first set and with three knockdowns in favor of Love in the second, with an aggressive and precise boxing in equal parts. Rocky the Aztec, survived that torture to simply lengthen the agony and be stopped the actions in the third round after taking another string of blows.

The women’s fight of the night was provided by the American Jessica McCaskill (11-2, 4 KO), world welterweight champion of all major belts, and Canadian challenger Kandi wyatt (10-4, 3 KO). The title holder proved from the beginning to be the boss in the ring, dominating round after round and leaving the candidate damaged several times until the referee stopped the fight in the seventh round with good judgment, due to Wyatt’s inferiority.

In the heavyweight, Filip hrgovic (14-0, 12 KO) was far superior to Emir ahmatovic (10-1, 7 KO), as planned. After several knockdowns, the fight ended in the third round, the Olympic medalist being far superior to his opponent.

In the preliminaries, Ammo williams (9-0, 7 KO) won after a strange referee decision stopping the fight to Quatavious Cash (14-3, 8 KO) at middleweight and, in the top category, Alexis Espino (9-0-1, 6 KO) tied in a gray performance against Rodolfo Gomez Jr. (14-5-2, 10 KO). Likewise, the promising Marc castro (5-0, 5 KO) could with Ronaldo solis (4-2-1, 3 KO) in a fight where, aside from skill, the weight difference was indefensible for a serious evening.