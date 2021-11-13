It is the world’s first Powerline adapter with WiFi 6: maximum Powerline speed of up to 2,400 MBps and WiFi performance of up to 1,800 MBps

Devolo Magic 2 WiFi 6 Kits take home networking to the next level. Powerline technology transmits the Internet signal through walls and ceilings and provides extremely stable, fast and long-range WiFi throughout the home by using new WiFi features such as OFDMA, TWT and modern Mesh technology, among others.

For current needs

New multimedia applications are putting more and more demands on home networks: for example, video conferencing in home offices and virtual learning must run smoothly, even while streaming 4K quality video in the living room. The powerful Devolo Magic 2 WiFi 6 adapters deal with these bandwidth challenges with ease. With high-performance Mesh WiFi, wireless connections are possible with up to 1,800 Mbps; therefore, they offer 50% faster wireless LAN speeds than the previous model.

WiFi 6

What makes this possible is mainly the new WiFi 6 standard (also known as WiFi ax). One of its key features is OFDMA (Orthogonal Frequency-Division Multiple Access). This state-of-the-art modulation technology uses available frequencies more efficiently. Wireless channels are divided into smaller frequency bands, so that more applications or clients can communicate on one channel simultaneously, leading to faster transmission of small data packets. Metaphorically speaking, the residential WiFi information highway is configured with additional lanes so that traffic can move more freely than on traditional WiFi.

Unleashed speed

During the development of WiFi 6 attention was paid not only to improvements in the 5 GHz band, but also to new technical developments for the 2.4 GHz frequency band, which many of our home devices still use. They benefit from a high speed limit on the information highway. Overall, the latest standard is perfectly suited to modern homes where, from tablets to robot vacuum cleaners, more and more devices are communicating via WiFi.

Up to 4K streaming… and 8K

The adapters belonging to the Devolo Magic 2 WiFi 6 product series provide everything you need to ensure that everything runs smoothly on a day-to-day basis. Important video calls always maintain great stability, as well as the server connection speed to play online, and also to enjoy movies in 4K or even 8K. But best of all, the use of the new technological features does not require any special knowledge: they are fully automated and provide greater energy savings. With an optimized Target Wake Time (TWT), WiFi 6 also controls radio traffic highly efficiently and “sleeps” longer-lasting devices that don’t need a connection instantly. This ability to suspend WiFi connections more regularly and for longer saves power and battery capacity.

Powerline backbone for a stable network

These improvements in comfort and performance are built into the unobtrusive design of the Magic 2 WiFi 6 adapters. Simply plug these next-generation adapters into electrical outlets and use the existing electrical network to distribute the Internet signal, to a maximum speed of 2,400 MBps, within the whole house and where it is needed. The great advantage of Powerline technology is that it overcomes the obstacles that tend to block the WiFi signal: the most obvious are ceilings and walls, but also furniture and even underfloor heating systems.

Installation

Plug and Play installation is easy too. Once you’ve connected the first adapter, all other adapters that are plugged in within the next two minutes will automatically connect to each other, without having to press a single button. Then just connect an adapter to the router using an Ethernet cable and Devolo Magic is ready to go.

Devolo App

If necessary, the Devolo Home Network app can guide you through the process with an easy-to-follow installation wizard. Now the Internet signal reaches all devices, from the computer in the study to the Smart TV in the living room, and you can choose whether a device is supplied by the adapter from one of its two Gigabit ports or through a strong WiFi network. Mesh.

WiFi Mesh

A Mesh system refers to a wireless LAN network made up of multiple WiFi access points that automatically communicate with each other and form a tightly meshed WiFi network with a number of smart advantages:

Airtime Fairness manages the WiFi network automatically by providing longer connection time to fast WiFi clients, improving the WiFi performance of the entire wireless network.

Access Point Steering enables a low interruption connection with multiple WiFi access points. The benefit of this becomes apparent when the user moves around the house with a smartphone, tablet or laptop. In a completely automatic process, the Mesh network ensures that each client is connected to the access point with the best signal at all times.

Band Steering efficiently and automatically directs customer devices to the 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz frequency band without user intervention. This provides connections with the most suitable WiFi band at all times, ensuring a stable connection.

Beam Forming allows particularly precise control of devices to establish an improved connection between the access point and, for example, a tablet.

Config Sync allows you to synchronize WiFi configuration data with all Devolo Magic Access points. In addition, Devolo Magic WiFi allows access data to be copied from the router so that only one WiFi password is stored for all connected devices.

Fast Roaming (Client Steering) provides an additional boost to WiFi roaming by allowing compatible connected devices to autonomously decide which access point allows the fastest connection.

Bi-directional Multi-User MIMO It takes advantage of the multiple antenna technology of the transmitter and receiver units, sending and receiving multiple simultaneous data streams to and from multiple clients. This becomes a decisive advantage for households where many Internet services are frequently running in real time at the same time.

Simple and safe

The configuration options of the Devolo Magic 2 WiFi 6 series adapters are just as convenient as the automatic processes of the WiFi Mesh. Devolo Cockpit on computers (Windows, MacOS, Linux) and the Home Network app for mobile devices (Android, iOS) allow users to adjust their private networks and change other settings. This makes it possible to configure guest access, enable parental control, or set up a useful program on the fly. And of course Devolo software continually improves with each free update.

This Devolo product maintenance is only as reliable as WPA3-based online connection security. The current security standard of the WiFi Alliance is based on the WPA2 protocol, and thanks to the improvement of 128-bit encryption it offers strong protection against unwanted access. This also requires that WiFi devices support WPA3 encryption. WPA2 protection is still available for all other devices.

from 239.90 euros

www.devolo.com