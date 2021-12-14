The DGT uses empty “radar” boxes as a deterrent effect and, according to Pere Navarro, gets drivers to slow down. Now how many are there? How do you know whether or not there is radar inside a box?

We saw months ago how the DGT confirmed this practice of mounting boxes without any electronics inside to fulfill a deterrent function. In fact, Navarro commented in 2019 that a third of the boxes are empty and that the internal electronics are being moved from one position to another.

Examples of these empty boxes are located in all the autonomous communities and, for example, in Catalonia, the competent entity for these tasks is the Servei Català de Trànsit (SCT).

Apparently, they have begun to place empty radar boxes, as shown by SocialDrive_es on Twitter and here a debate arises about the legality or not of this type of action.

The DGT uses fake radars ❌ 1/3 of the radar boxes are empty📹 @imu_defensa pic.twitter.com/cqVPWATojP – SocialDrive (@SocialDrive_es) February 24, 2021

As you can see in the video, it is an empty box tied with a chain to a traffic sign.

According to the Catalan Traffic Department, the radars that appear in the video are known as Armarios de Radares en Línea (ARL):

“Mobile kinemometers that the SCT together with the Mossos d’Esquadra locate at specific road points where an excess speed is detected by users that increases the risk of accident or loss, with the aim of pacifying traffic and make a safer section ”.

These types of radars must be distributed eight by eight, four on each side of the road with a separation of 3 kilometers. That is, a total stretch distance of 12 kilometers.

The reason for these empty boxes is because Due to the randomness of the electronics in these four checkpoints, a greater distance is covered with less electronics since the driver does not know in which box the electronics and camera are installed, slowing down:

“It has been proven that the deterrent effect is maintained by the randomness component. This system reduces accidents, calms traffic, reduces speeds in the section where they are located and increases road safety.”

Outside Catalonia, the DGT continues to install radars and create new cabins to locate radars. That is, depending on how the Road Safety Strategy 2021-2030, the placement of 16 section radars and another 10 fixed ones that will rotate in 20 new cabins. Running quick counts, 10 new boxes will be empty.

This strategy is lawful according to the director of the DGT, since it fulfills its role of dissuasive effect against drivers who pass the speed limits on both fixed and sectional radars.

In summary, both fixed radars and ACLs, have the same exterior design whether or not they have a camera and radar electronics inside. So it is practically impossible to distinguish them and less if a close inspection is not made, something that, from the car driving on the road, is impossible.

The DGT comments that this electronics is rotating between the different radar cabins And this means that although you can see from the window whether or not you have a camera, this situation can change from one day to the next, so our advice will always be: respect the speed limit.