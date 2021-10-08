If you are going to take advantage of these holidays to make a getaway, do not lose sight of the device that the General Directorate of Traffic is going to deploy in Operation Puente del Pilar.

Next Tuesday, October 12, is a national holiday. The Pilar Day and the Hispanic Day are celebrated and, although Monday is a working day, there are many people who make a bridge.

And it is not just any bridge. As the DGT explains, It is the first in which there are hardly any restrictions due to the pandemic, so a large number of road trips are expected.

According to the Traffic estimates, around 7.2 million trips are expected from 3:00 p.m. today, Friday, October 8, until midnight next Tuesday, October 12.

To ensure that all these trips are carried out safely and smoothly, the DGT launches today Operation Puente del Pilar 2021, which includes special traffic regulation, management and surveillance measures.

The DGT forecasts contemplate that the greatest traffic peaks will be concentrated between 4:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. today in the direction of the large urban centers, and between 4:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday in the input direction.

It is also expected that there will be dense traffic both on Saturday morning going out of the big cities, and on Sunday afternoon going in, as well as on the short routes that link mountain towns and second homes with these urban centers.

During these days, Traffic will monitor Spanish roads through the deployment of a special device. Regarding human resources, the DGT will have agents from the Civil Guard Traffic Group, official personnel from the Traffic Management Centers, helicopter patrols and personnel in charge of maintaining equipment and installing road measures. .

In the technical means section, surveillance will be carried out with 780 fixed radars and 545 mobile speed control radars, as well as 13 helicopters, 39 drones, 216 cameras and 15 camouflaged vans to control the use of mobile phones and seat belts. .