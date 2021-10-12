NBL / Instagram Dhanna Barnique and Fabién Laurencio de la Concepción

This Sunday the public’s decision was known about the tenth contestant who entered the Mansion of Our Latin Beauty, and while luck accompanied the Cuban Fabién de la Concepción, the sadness was for the Venezuelan Dhanna Barnique, who had to say goodbye to the competition after being eliminated.

And amid the pain of the announcement of the results, the beautiful candidate, whom many fans expected to see progress further, opened her heart and said how she feels about the result.

With obvious sadness, but taking things on the positive side, Dhanna took advantage of a short interview they did on the set as she left the show, and there she thanked the show for taking her into account.

“Luck is for the mediocre. That was once told to me by a biology teacher at school, so for me (I wish) you all success. They are all successful, “said the former contestant on the Univisión reality show.

The young woman, originally from the city of Caracas, stressed that instead of luck, she prefers to wish the semifinalists of season 12 of Nuestra Belleza Latina much success.

“To all of them, in general, the truth is that I had the opportunity to talk to all of them, to know their story, so I wish them all success,” said Dhanna.

Despite having been halfway through the conquest for her great dream of being crowned as Nuestra Belleza Latina, the Venezuelan confessed that she had learned a lot during the weeks that she was part of the program, since she began her path trying to be shortlisted. .

“From our Latin beauty I took a great experience. I learned a lot, I had a lot of fun in each challenge, in each rehearsal ”, said the candidate for the title currently held by her countrywoman, Migbelis Castellanos.

The “tiktoker” was visibly affected in the video shared by the program on her Instagram account, and there, in the midst of tears, she revealed the sadness that she had not been able to enter the Mansion.

“I can’t talk much, because I’m very sentimental, I’m a Pisces …” Dhanna said, crying, who stressed that she leaves the program with many lived experiences that fill her with joy.

“It brought me the great experience of sharing with girls from different countries, customs, ways of conveying, of communicating,” the young woman warned.

Dhana, whom many followers of the show wanted to see advance to the reality show finale, which delivers a $ 200,000 contract with Univisión to work on that channel, took advantage of her last moment on the show to send a message of thanks.

“I am super grateful to the production, to the jury and to the people who voted for me, so this is here, it does not end, Danha continues and I know that I will find my way to fulfill my dreams and go far,” said the beautiful young lady.

Tell us what you think of Dhanna’s position of not believing in luck.