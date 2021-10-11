Nuestra Belleza Latina / Instagram Dhanna Barnique discussed her removal from Nuestra Belleza Latina

This Sunday the public’s decision was known about the tenth contestant who entered the Mansion of Our Latin Beauty, and while luck accompanied the Cuban Fabién de la Concepción, the sadness was for the Venezuelan Dhanna Barnique, who had to say goodbye to the competition after being eliminated.

And amid the pain of the announcement of the results, the beautiful candidate, whom many fans expected to see progress further, opened her heart and said how she feels about the result.

With obvious sadness, but taking things on the positive side, Dhanna took advantage of a short interview they did on the set as she left the show, and there she thanked the show for taking her into account.

“From Our Latin beauty I take a great experience. I learned a lot, I had a lot of fun in each challenge, in each rehearsal. I cannot speak much, because I am very sentimental, I am Pisces… ”, said the competitor through tears.

The Venezuelan stressed that the best thing she experienced within the few weeks she was in Nuestra Belleza Latina was living with her companions and the reality team.

“Nothing, it took me the great experience of sharing with girls from different countries, customs, ways of conveying, of communicating,” said the woman from Caracas in the video shared by the official account of Nuestra Belleza Latina on Instagram.

“I am super grateful to the production, to the jury and to the people who voted for me, so, this thing that is here, does not end, Danha continues and I know that I will find my way to fulfill my dreams and go far,” added the ex-contestant with a lot of positivism.

And when questioned about who of her companions she got along better and who she will miss the most, the eliminated young woman did not choose anyone in particular, but said she wished them well.

“To all, in general. The truth is that I had the opportunity to talk with all of them, to learn about their history, so I wish everyone success ”, said the model.

As expected, the elimination of Dhanna Barnique generated noise in social networks, where the followers of the young Venezuelan showed their dissatisfaction with the decision.

“She is a better candidate than several who are already in the mansion … no comment”, “That was the queen”, “Uyyy that hurts a lot”. She seems to me like one of the best ”, and“ What a pity. Well, I know that she will be very successful in the future. 🙏🏿✨ ”, were some of the messages that triggered the deletion.

“Wow I can’t believe it !!!! Dhanna must have been there from the beginning! They have chosen several that do not deserve to be there 👎🏽👎🏽👎🏽👎🏽👎🏽 ”and“ Beautiful, a path of good things awaits you, ”added other Dhanna fans.

Tell us if the elimination of the Venezuelan seemed fair to you.