11/27/2021

Act. At 11:22 CET

The PSG attacker, Angel Di Maria, has spoken about his teammate, Kylian Mbappé, who ends his contract at the end of the season for RMC Sport: “We would like to tell him to renew, not to leave, but they are personal decisions”.

The Argentine, who is being one of the most important players outside the trident for Mauricio Pochettino, did not rule out a possible departure of the attacker, where Real Madrid is the great placed: “The reality is that this kind of thing is a personal decision. Kylian knows what direction he wants to give to his life, to his playing career”.

Along these lines, the former Real Madrid player complimented his teammate: “It is a gift to have the opportunity to play with him. We know that any ball that we put deep into him is going to be used to score. He is really impressive. The connection I have had with him is really good and to be able to play with players like that is extraordinary & rdquor ;.

The PSG, candidate for everything

The winger is being an important footballer in the PSG season: adds two goals and three assists between all competitions. Despite the tyranny of the trident, the also former Manchester United has the absolute confidence of Mauricio Pochettino. So far he has played a total of 10 games: eight in Ligue 1 and another two in the Champions League.

The Parisian team has a luxurious squad and is one of the great contenders for all titles this 2021/22 season: leader of Ligue 1 and with the ticket to the knockout stages of the Champions League, the Gauls are one of the rivals to beat in continental football.