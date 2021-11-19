According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States, more than 34 million people in this country have type 2 diabetes, but most do not know it. Research published in The Lancet found that weight management is critical to helping those who suffer from it, and that losing 15% of your weight can help fight the disease. These are 15 tips to achieve that goal.

What Causes Type 2 Diabetes

The CDC notes that being over 45 years of age and being overweight or obese can be risk factors for developing type 2 diabetes, in which cells do not respond normally to insulin so blood sugar levels rise and they cause other types of damage to the heart, kidneys and eyes. It is possible that up to 95% of people who have type 2 diabetes do not know it, because they may also have no symptoms, so it is essential to have regular medical check-ups.

The Lancet research notes that obesity management is essential to help patients with type 2 diabetes and that losing 15% or more of body weight can promote glucose control and the consequences of the disease.

15 tips to lose weight

The Sun was given the task of interview diabetes and dietary health experts to gather some tips that can help Type 2 diabetes patients lose a percentage of their body weight, but nothing is magic; everything is a matter of perseverance and patience:

1. Eat cold leftovers, well cold carbohydrates have a lower glycemic index. Also take care that your food has a low glycemic index to feel satisfied for longer and not affect blood sugar levels.

2. Try a low-carb, high-fat meal plan, also known as “keto” or “ketogenic,” but the best is consult a nutritionist before making changes to your diet.

3. Get moving, exercise every day, including a brisk 30-minute walk It can help you lose weight and level your blood sugar.

4. When exercising don’t just focus on cardiovascular exercise; resistance training helps you burn more calories during rest.

5. Consume enough iron for proper operation of the thyroid gland and to avoid weight gain and fatigue. Spinach, broccoli, green vegetables, beans, lentils, and dark chocolate are good sources of iron.

6. Includes probiotics in your diet to help reduce your body fat, such as those present in kefir, sauerkraut, unsweetened yogurt, or kombucha.

7. Sleep well. Sleeping at least seven to eight hours a night helps you eat better during the day and to decrease the production of hormones that can cause weight gain.

8. Avoid food with chemicals and chemicals in general as much as possible. Chemical additives present not only in industrialized food but also in cosmetics, clothing or plastics can alter the way fat cells accumulate in the body.

9. Experiment lengthening your fasting periods and shortening your meal periods. Intermittent fasting can help you burn fat, but you should consult a specialist.

10. When you can, stop your activities and move around for a few minutes to increase your calorie burn for the day. Try to stand up and touch the balls of your feet or constantly change your posture.

eleven. Eat more protein and more fiber. Consuming more protein such as lean meat, fish, egg, or shellfish helps release more energy from the body.

12. Use vinegar in your food because various investigations have found that combining it with carbohydrates helps lower blood sugar after eating.

13. Consume four cups of coffee a day because Harvard scientists have found that it can help improve the functioning of the metabolism.

14. Increase fiber in your meals because it will give you a greater feeling of fullness and improve your digestion. Beans, apples, broccoli, pears, avocado, and berries are high in fiber.

15. Relax. Take time to laugh, have fun, and practice meditation.. Maintaining a state of calm favors all the natural functions of the body.

