For many of us, hunger is a constant stone in the shoe and the reality is that there are many reasons why some of us “We are always hungry.” In many cases it can be a reflection of anxiety, boredom, thirst and even the sign of some imbalance in our body. A novel and recent study by researchers from the United Kingdom and the United States, led by King’s College London, yielded a surprising new reason. According to the specialists, That constant feeling of hunger can be closely related to blood sugar, and it can be the cause of many people finding it extremely difficult to lose weight. It is also related to complications associated with diabetes.

What did the study consist of?

The research work was based on exploring the links between postprandial glucose, appetite, and subsequent energy intake. It was supported by 1,070 participants in the United Kingdom and validation from the United States. Broadly speaking, the candidates consumed 8,624 standardized meals followed by 71,715 meals on demand, using continuous glucose monitors to record the entire process in the body. The main objective of the program was to analyze the behavior towards food in real life environments, according to various references it is the largest study in this regard.

As part of the study, the researchers collected detailed data on several health markers; including blood sugar progress. In such a way that the participants, fasting glucose samples were taken and then provided a standard breakfast It consisted of muffins with different composition of proteins, carbohydrates and other nutrients. Regardless of the variations in each meal, it is worth mentioning that the number of calories was always the same. In addition, all participants had glucose monitors to evaluate them constantly, and their periods of activity, rest, and, were also checked. of course your hunger levels, recording exactly what they ate and at what time.

Why is it related to weight loss?

The study answers one of the big questions of all people who constantly seek to lose weight and largely fail to do so by always being hungry. Although, the relationship between sugar processing and obesity has been analyzed for many years, this study has the peculiarity of analyzing in depth a new data that becomes, according to specialists, in the best way to predict when we will be hungry and the subsequent calorie intake. According to the study authors: “We show that postprandial glucose drops 2-3 hours after a meal are a better predictor of self-reported postprandial hunger and from the subsequent energy intake than the glucose peak at 0-2 hours.

After extensive analysis of the data, it was found that some individuals showed significant and rapid drops in glucose below normal, between two and three hours after the so-called blood sugar spike, which consists of the spikes in blood glucose after a meal. And that according to the Health Library of the University of San Diego, it is usually evaluated to detect the presence of diabetes. The results? In these people, hunger was half an hour ahead of them compared to those who had not dropped this loss. In addition, hunger increased 9% and not only that they used to consume more food throughout the day. The worst? This fact meant a weight gain of about 9 kilos for a year.

Undoubtedly, these discoveries translate into new avenues of help and strategies for those seeking to lose weight and are also a good measure to help people with the potential for diabetes to regulate glucose levels and avoid falls. That is why the best way to achieve this is through a quality and balanced diet based on the consumption of whole grains, legumes and green vegetables.

Other possible reasons:

As if that were not enough, the study emphasizes that there are other possible reasons why we can always be hungry and that it is important to pay attention to them. The first and most obvious is that we are eating little. In fact, subjecting ourselves to overly restrictive regimes in order to lose weight is definitely harmful and that is why one of the main medical recommendations is to avoid blitzkrieg diets. It is important to try to follow a varied and sufficient diet, which includes all types of food and nutrients. Consuming much less than we need causes discomfort, weakness and the loss of muscle fat.

Another typical sign that It is often confused with hunger, it is thirst and it is therefore very important to maintain adequate hydration. The reason for this confusion is in the hypothalamus, which regulates the two sensations. Poor rest also comes into play, that is, sleeping less hours than our body needs, increases the secretion of ghrelin, the hormone that stimulates the appetite. This is why specialists insist so much on good sleep when you want to lose weight and start any regimen.

Last but not least, let us remember that the quality of food is an aspect that greatly influences our well-being and the level of appetite. When we are not providing the body with the nutrients it needs, it is very normal for unbridled hunger to be activated. It is also important not to skip the main meals, since when the time comes we will be desperate to eat and the reality is that we will maintain that feeling that we lack food throughout the day.

–

It may interest you: