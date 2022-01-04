

Ginseng’s great effects on regulating blood sugar are believed to be attributable to the soluble fiber in ginseng, which binds to lipids within the digestive tract and flushes them out of the body.

At this point it is no secret to say that the death toll from diabetes is increasing at breakneck speed, in part because the condition is inextricably linked to obesity and lifestyle. Not for nothing have health institutions around the world made it too clear that diet offers the best protection against this dangerous and degenerative disease. That is why, in recent months, all kinds of dietary recommendations have come to light in this regard: just as there are some foods that are completely discouraged, others are recommended for their blood glucose-lowering effects. Recently, one more superfood has been added to the list: ginseng, a powerful medicinal root widely recognized in traditional Asian medicine that shines for its healing properties and specifically to combat diabetes. In particular, it has been shown that daily consumption of ginseng could lower blood sugar in just 30 minutes.

Recapping important information, according to the advice issued by Harvard Health that offers an overview of the foods to avoid for the prevention of diabetes. Among the main recommendations to prevent and in case of suffering from diabetes control it, are: knowing how to choose carbohydrates wisely and ideally base them on the consumption of fruits, vegetables and whole grains. Complementary to this, it is essential to avoid the intake of highly refined carbohydrates such as white bread, pasta and rice, as well as sweets, sugary soft drinks and desserts. It’s no secret to say that refined carbohydrates tend to cause sharp spikes in blood sugar and can dramatically increase triglyceride levels.

Fortunately, other foods have shown polar opposite effects on blood glucose, helping them drop in a short space of time. Such is the case of one of the most current recommendations of doctors and nutritionists, who strongly advise the consumption of ginseng root due to its antidiabetic properties.

What are the benefits of ginseng in diabetes?

The first thing we have to say is that numerous species of plants of the Panax genus are called ginseng, however in traditional Chinese medicine Panax Ginseng is the variant known for its healing properties. The used part of the plant is the root and in various Asian communities for thousands of years it is used as a powerful medicinal food and a valuable stimulant. Popularly, it is used to treat various health disorders, such as: heart problems, diabetes, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, strengthens memory and improves cognitive functioning, boosts the immune system, improves performance, prevents cancer, just to name a few. It is also well known that ginseng is a powerful natural stimulant that helps improve mood, fights stress and is a good ally of sexual performance.

The great news about its benefits to combat diabetes, was based on a study recently published in the Journal of Medicinal Food. In this research work, a significant decrease in blood glucose levels was observed 30 minutes after a group of subjects with impaired fasting glucose consumed a Korean variety of red ginseng. The study is one of many confirming that both Asian and American ginseng lower blood glucose in type 2 diabetics. According to the research authors’ statements: “These studies suggest that American ginseng extract is effective and safe as an additional treatment in the control of type 2 diabetes ”.

In addition, there are previous references that are very useful. According to, a 2016 meta-analysis found better triglycerides, total cholesterol, and low-density lipoproteins after using ginseng. It is believed that its great effects can be attributed to the soluble fiber of ginseng, which binds to lipids within the digestive tract and drags them out of the body.

The study also observed that The medicinal use of the extract is a great natural supplement to treat high blood pressure. In addition, there are other studies on record that have shown that systolic blood pressure (the maximum number of blood pressure readings) can drop significantly after herb intake. It is worth mentioning that reductions in systolic pressure help reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke, conditions in which the risk is increased in people with diabetes. Last but not least, ginseng is characterized by its high concentration of antioxidants and thus is a great ally to strengthen the immune system and prevent all kinds of diseases and infections.

About the consumption recommendation, It is advisable to take two capsules a day always in the morning. Its stimulating properties can cause disturbances if consumed at night. You can also bet on consuming it in a more natural way, preparing a rich infusion with the ginseng root. Remember that the secret of success is in perseverance, although there are no magic ingredients in addition to a healthy lifestyle and a balanced diet, its results are wonderful.

