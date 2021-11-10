Diabetes is a chronic disease that implies economic, social and psychological costs for those who suffer from it and for the health systems of the world, so the scientific signs that you may suffer from diabetes; no las ignoresia is in constant search of alternatives that help patients to improve their conditions. Recently Canadian scientists have found that a garden flower can help control blood glucose, particularly for those with type 2 diabetes.

Patients with type 2 diabetes often have very high blood sugar or glucose levelsTherefore, they require medications to help regulate them, such as injectable insulin, in addition to changing their lifestyle to achieve a balanced diet and healthy exercise habits. By the way, check out these six signs of diabetes that are best not to ignore and that can warn you of the disease.

Researchers from the University of British Columbia in Canada achieved extract a compound from the garden flower called montbretia which has been effective in controlling glucose, and will be applied in diabetic patients as part of a clinical trial with the intention of developing a treatment with fewer side effects for patients with type 2 diabetes.

The natural compound, called Montbretin A (MbA), releases an enzyme that slows down the breakdown of starches present in food and thus prevents the elevation of glucose in the blood. There are already similar drugs on the market, but they have the disadvantage of causing stomach gas and diarrhea.. The researchers hope that treatment with MbA will produce fewer sequelae in patients.

To find this natural substance, the researchers consulted a library with 30,000 extracts from different plants in the world and they found the MbA, same that they have already tested in diabetic rats. The treatment is so promising that Health Canada, the Canadian government health authority, has already approved the phase 1 human clinical trial.

The study, which has been carried out for approximately 30 years, includes the research to find a way to produce the compound synthetically, without necessarily using the natural flower, in order to guarantee the supply of MbA in a controlled laboratory environment and eliminate the risk of plant shortages.

