Diabetes is one of the most alarming chronic diseases today, the numbers are increasing and it is well known that it has reached epidemic figures. It is directly related to lifestyle, habits and the quality of food, however when it is not under control it leads to various additional complications. Diabetes is the leading cause of kidney disease, which occurs when the kidneys are damaged or cannot filter the blood as they should. It is estimated that around 1 in 4 adults with diabetes have some kidney disease. A good habit to protect the renal system is the consumption of natural drinks that promote the purification of the kidneys, these are 6 safe and delicious alternatives, which will also enhance hydration.

The kidneys are amazing little organs. Every day, process around 200 liters of blood, removing excess water and waste productsThey are also responsible for eliminating toxins and that is why they are essential for the proper functioning of the body. When the kidneys cannot remove toxins and waste from the body, they will build up and interfere with the normal function of the kidneys, liver, and other organs. These disturbances present with exhaustion, stomach pain, headaches, water retention, and other problems. The buildup of toxins and waste can also lead to kidney stones, a mass of raw crystals or minerals that can grow to the size of a golf ball. Kidney stones are estimated to affect 10-15% of American adults.

Why purifying the kidneys is good for your health

There are different reasons why we must eliminate toxins and waste from the body. By cleaning the kidneys improves its function and reduces swellingThey also improve the ability to process certain foods, absorb nutrients and convert food into energy, avoiding fatigue. At the same time, the risk of infections and bladder problems is reduced. Similarly, cleansing the kidneys reduces the chances of having painful kidney stones, corrects hormonal imbalances and prevents skin rashes such as acne, eczema and breakouts.

What are the 4 best drinks to cleanse the kidneys?

1. Citrus juices made from lemon and lime

It has been shown that the citrus juices that are naturally rich in citrate, which is a particularly beneficial substance for promoting kidney health. Drinks like lemonade and lime offer benefits for preventing kidney stones. Citrate can prevent calcium from binding to other minerals in the body, this binding process normally takes place in the kidneys and crystals can form that can lead to kidney stones. It is well known that people with diabetes are much more prone to kidney problems, as is the case with kidney stones. In addition, natural citrus juices are a magnificent pH regulator, they free the body of toxins and impurities (through the kidneys) and are considered a magnificent ally of diabetes: they help stimulate the functioning of the pancreas, regulate sugar levels blood and control hypoglycemia. Bet on consuming it fresh, in combination with natural or mineral water, they are also a great addition in juices and smoothies, avoid industrial lemonades at all costs.

Water with lemon and honey./Photo: Pixabay

2. Apple cider vinegar

In recent months, various naturopathic trends focused on health and well-being recommend the consumption of apple cider vinegar, as an ally to improve various conditions and among the main ones, the purification of the body stands out. What’s more, apple cider vinegar is effective in preventing oxidative stress on the kidneys. It has the power to increase antioxidant levels in the body, balance blood sugar levels, and lower blood pressure, creating optimal conditions for kidney health. One of the great advantages is that it is a natural product that contains citric acid that dissolves kidney stones. Frequent intake of apple cider vinegar also removes toxins from the kidneys, promotes a natural purification and eliminates all toxins and waste lodged.

Apple cider vinegar./Photo: .

3. Green tea

Green tea is considered the healthiest drink on the planet, not in vain every day we have more scientific evidence about its long list of health benefits. A cup of green tea is full of compounds called “polyphenols,” which work as powerful antioxidants.. It is a safe drink for all health conditions, in particular it is one of the safest options for kidneys and diabetics: it contains practically no calories, it is antioxidant and anti-inflammatory, and it promotes renal purification processes. It can also reduce the risk of developing kidney stones. It is ideal to consume throughout the day, relaxes the digestive system and is a great alternative for those who suffer from drinking natural water. It also promotes fat burning and a healthy weight.

Green tea./Photo: Shutterstock

4. Cranberry juice

Probably one of the most famous drinks to enhance kidney health is cranberry juice, it is a great ally to protect the urinary tract and kidney health. One of the main reasons is that blueberries contain compounds that can stop the growth of E. coli, the bacteria that cause 80 to 90% of all urinary tract infections and that often “stick” to the wall of the urinary tract. What is important to understand is that UTIs are closely related to the optimal functioning of the kidneys, they occur when bacteria enter the urinary tract (including the bladder) and multiply, causing redness, swelling and pain in the tract urinary. Most UTIs stay in the bladder, but if not treated quickly, they can travel up the ureter and into the kidneys, causing a more serious and painful kidney infection called pyelonephritis. The only recommendation is to bet on the consumption of 100% natural and fresh juice, the commercial versions can be incredibly sugary. However, natural juice is a great ally to protect kidney function and is associated with a great diuretic power.

Cranberry juice / Photo: Pixaba

