11/10/2021

On at 13:39 CET

Scandal in French women’s football! According to L’Équipe, Aminata Diallo, a PSG player, would have organized a violent attack against her partner and former FC Barcelona player Kheira Hamraoui. As the information points out, Diallo would already be in the dependencies of the French police, waiting for a statement to be taken for what happened.

History has its crumb. Diallo would have orchestrated everything for the early morning of November 4, when the women’s PSG had organized a dinner at a restaurant in the Bois de Boulogne in Paris where all the players and members of the coaching staff attended.

During that night, Hamraoui was assaulted, precisely, in the vehicle that Diallo herself was driving by two hooded hired men, They made her come out and hit her on the legs with an iron bar. The injuries they caused prevented the former blue from playing last night’s game.

That was Diallo’s wish: to injure his partner so that she could play last night’s Champions League game against Real Madrid. Diallo was the starter since Hamraoui was out. To make matters worse, she was also in the car when her partner was attacked.

The Versailles police, from the outset, worked on the hypothesis of a possible dispute from within the club over the words of an observer: “There is nothing villainous in this assault, since nothing was stolen from the two young women who were in this car at the time of the events. One of the attackers attacked Kheira Hamraoui, at the height of her legs, as if he wanted to prevent her from practicing her profession for a while. “