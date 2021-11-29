11/29/2021 at 12:01 CET

sport.es

After the unfortunate incident suffered by Kheira Hamraoui, Paris Saint Germain would have decided to keep only one of the two players involved in the affair that shook the club this month.

Aminata Diallo and Kheira Hamraoui will have to part their ways. A source close to the club’s women’s section told L’Equipe that the decision to dispense with one of the two players was made in high places.

The coexistence of the duo was considered impossible after what happened at the beginning of this November. Hamraoui had been attacked in the street by two thugs and Diallo taken into custody on suspicion of ordering this ambush. The latter was released and the police investigation took another lead.

PSG could also decide to relinquish the two players during the next transfer window. The contract of Diallo It expires in 2022 and talks had started for an extension just before the case in question was broken. As to Hamraoui, is linked to the capital team until 2023.

Also according to L’Equipe, the female wardrobe has its preference for Diallo for him to stay and Hamraoui Go away. It seems that part of the team is upset with the former Barcelona player. Because in addition to having mistakenly suspected her teammate, the latter would also have pointed to Bernard Mendy, whose wife is friends with that of Eric Abidal. In addition, it also sought to implicate without any evidence the husband of Kadidiatou Diani, who defends the interests of the attacker. In short, he is a persona non grata among Parisians.