The French footballer Aminata Diallo She was released without charge on Thursday after 36 hours in detention for her alleged involvement in the attack on her partner at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Kheira Hamraoui.

Judicial sources reported that the arrest was also withdrawn against an acquaintance of Diallo, imprisoned in Lyon for extortion, and who was suspected of having organized the attack.

The release of both does not rule out possible legal actions against them. In the meantime, investigations continue to try to clarify the details of the case, which still presents many questions.

In this sense, another PSG player, Sakina Karchaoui, was also interrogated today by researchers.

Karchaoui would have been one of the PSG footballers who would have recently received phone calls from that man to speak ill of Hamraoui.

According to several French media citing sources in the investigation, Diallo has refused to resort to legal assistance and flatly denies his involvement in the attack.

Diallo was arrested on Wednesday morning, an arrest that lasted today, to be questioned about her possible involvement in the attack on Hamraoui, which occurred last Thursday night outside Paris.

Hamraoui was attacked by two masked men who beat her legs with an iron bar, so he could not play the Champions League match between PSG and Real Madrid on Tuesday.

The player suffered bruises and some stitches on her legs and hands while trying to protect herself, but no serious injuries. The French press suggests that this weekend he could resume some light exercises.

Hamraoui has not issued messages on his social networks, although they do contain messages of support from fans.

The investigation initially focused on the hypothesis of rivalry between the players as they share the same position as attacking midfielders in both PSG and the French national team.

The possibility of Diallo or someone linked to her hiring two hitmen to injure Hamraoui is being studied and thus take his starting position at PSG and consolidate himself in the French national team, with whom he has been international on seven occasions.

In fact, Diallo was called up by the national team at the end of October to replace the injured Hamraoui in two qualifying matches for the 2023 World Cup.

Hamraoui, 31, a 36-time international, returned to PSG this season after passing through Lyon and playing three seasons for FC Barcelona, ​​which last season won the Women’s Champions League.

For his part, Diallo, 26 and also international, was on loan for part of last season at Atlético de Madrid.