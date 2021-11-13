11/13/2021 at 20:19 CET

Aminata Diallo, who spent 36 hours in detention and later released without charges suspected of devising an attack on her colleague Kheira Hamrahoui, is out of the list of the league match against Lyon this Sunday, according to the call released by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

This list coincides with a new twist in the investigation, according to “L’Equipe”, which points to a matter of personal revenge as the background of the aggression and not to an alleged conspiracy mounted by Diallo.

As expected, Hamrahoui Nor was she called for Lyon, as she is convalescing from the blows she suffered to her legs on November 4, in a mysterious assault perpetrated by two hooded men that remains unsolved and has French sports on edge.

Since being detained at the Versailles police station between Wednesday and Thursday, Diallo, 26, has not returned to training. This Friday he was absent for rest reasons, as the club argued to ..

The PSG had requested the postponement of the meeting of that meeting on Sunday in Lyon at 9:00 p.m. (20 hours GMT), claiming lack of psychological conditions of the squad, but the federative authorities rejected the Parisian request.

The Parisian club is immersed in a crisis since this affair broke out. The researchers initially suspected that Diallo had orchestrated the attack on Hamrahoui, with the intention of injuring her and being able to have more minutes of play. Both play in the same offensive midfield position.

However, with the release of Diallo Without charges, the hypothesis of that bizarre attack has lost force and media such as “L’Équipe” advanced that the agents are after another clue that would lead them to believe that it was an act of revenge for a private matter. According to the newspaper, both Diallo, present in the aggression, such as the attacked Hamrahoui They told investigators that they had heard the phrase “married man” from one of the hooded men.