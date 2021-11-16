11/16/2021 at 12:50 CET

The case of the assault on Kheira Hamraoui has taken a new turn with the involvement of Eric Abidal as a suspect. But that is not an obstacle for Aminata Diallo stay in the eye of the hurricane and pay the consequences of having been implicated in the first instance as responsible for the attack that your teammate received.

Mourad Battikh, lawyer of Aminata Diallo, has declared that his client is “very affected psychologically by this media surge where more than 6,000 articles have appeared in national and international media.”

On the other hand, the lawyer is satisfied in statements to BFM TV that the Paris Saint Germain player has left the focus of the case: “I am very happy, since I definitely believe it is out of the question.” And he adds: “She had been released from police custody, which in my opinion was infamous, scandalous and incoherent. Infamous because she and her entire family have been stigmatized. Scandalous because she left without charges being brought against her. And inconsistent because It seems that the investigation is being refined, that other avenues are being studied and I observe that it is most likely that the new protagonists of this file will be heard in a public hearing. “

THE ASSAULT ON HAMRAOUI, A CONFLICT

Battikh He also took the opportunity to criticize the judicial process: “This justice that presents a double standard. Of this strong justice with the weak, weak with the strong. And that is enough. We cannot have an extremely cautious justice with the strong, the powerful, the stars and a hasty justice that crushes, in its judicial system, the little people, the unknown, the anonymous. And that is no longer acceptable. “

It also manifested Amadou Diallo, father of the player: “Amine is wrongly accused. It’s disgusting. She was arrested and spent a day in police custody when she did nothing. His reputation has been damaged. “