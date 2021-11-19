11/19/2021 at 17:31 CET

EP

The Second Vice President and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, assured this Friday that the social dialogue table on labor market reform, which met again this Friday, is “reaching meeting points”.

Although he does not participate directly in the negotiations, Díaz has described this Friday’s meeting as “very fruitful” and, on this occasion, “they have worked very well, with intensity.”

The schedule of the dialogue table established to address in this appointment the training contracts and temporality, as the minister commented to the media before meeting with former Brazilian president Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva.

“We are looking for adjustment formulas to give way to factors or mechanisms of attention to seasonality. We are making progress, it has been very intense, very fruitful,” said the minister.

Díaz has once again emphasized “the Government’s commitment” to achieve stability in the job be “normality”, and he added that this vision is “also shared by the social agents”.

The new labor reform must appear published in the Official State Gazette (BOE) before the end of the year, as part of the Executive’s commitment to Brussels to receive European funds.

The dialogue table has intensified its meetings this week and has gone on to two weekly meetings, one on Wednesday and one on Friday, to comply with the deadlines.

“We have a very intense calendaror. The Ministry of Labor is working for the yes and, therefore, for the agreement, “said Díaz.

At the meeting on Wednesday, the Government proposed to the social agents that temporary hiring be linked to very specific causes and that permanent contracts be the norm when it comes to incorporating workers, according to sources of social dialogue told Europa Press.

Last week, The Executive met with the rejection, both of the employers and of the unions, of the proposal of the nine files temporary employment regulation (ERTE), called the ‘RED Mechanism for Flexibility and Stabilization of Employment’.

This mechanism would allow companies to reduce the working day for a time or suspend the contracts of their workers, with benefits in contributions and benefits, provided that certain circumstances arise.

The social agents objected, considering the proposal “interventionist”, “not very flexible” and “cumbersome”.