10/27/2021 at 9:06 PM CEST

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez / Juanma Romero

The gap in the coalition government continues to fester. PSOE and United We Can have been facing several days on account of the repeal of the labor reform. They cannot even agree on what they are discussing. The Socialists assure that it is a problem of “coordination” within the Executive. The purple ones assert that the problem is more fundamental, on the contents of the dismantling of the PP law of 2012. In this role dynamic, Yolanda Díaz avoids entering the game of her partners and rejects the offer of being the one who leads the repeal of the labor reform. It is not enough to close the crisis. The problem, he stressed since last Saturday, is the content. So much so that he has assured that his wish is for Pedro Sánchez to “lead” this process. Of course, complying with the “commitment” that both agreed in December 2020 to dismantle the 2012 PP law.

“We have been trying for too long to repeal the labor reform of the PP. This is my deep conviction. This is the commitment of the Government of Spain. What I would like is for us to comply with this commitment, for the President of the Government to lead this commitment and for let’s end precariousness“Diaz has sentenced at a press conference in Rome after meeting with the general secretary of the Italian Confederazione del Lavoro (CGIL), Maurizio Landini.

In an attempt to placate Díaz, the Socialists acknowledged on Tuesday that it is the Labor Minister who must lead the social dialogue table to repeal the labor reform. But the purples see a trap here. They assure that the problem is not about names, but about what measures to promote. “What is surprising is that now they are showing differences over the scope of the reform”Díaz said, recalling that last December he agreed with Sánchez on component 23, one of the reform packages that the Government has committed to Brussels in exchange for receiving European funds and that refers to the labor market.

Clarification of its partners

To his surprise, Díaz has asked the socialist wing of the Executive to clarify “the perimeter, the scope” of the reform they propose. Above all, because his ministry has been working since March with social agents on the basis of measures that the Government has sent to Europe. “Until now we did it normally every week,” he defended.

“As there is, it seems, a discrepancy in the contents, I would like that within the Government they explain what they think about the priority of company agreements, about the validity of collective agreements, what they think about subcontracting or about the internal flexibility mechanisms“, has raised. In short, say” what is the problem about the jobs that are being deployed.

“It is not about the methodology. The methodology that we are deploying has been the same as has led us to reach 12 major social agreements “, Diaz has defended. In this regard, he has stressed the need to clearly establish what the objectives of the Socialists are and confirm their adherence to the Government agreement and the pact it reached with Sánchez. “I insist. Let us repeal the labor reform, which is headed by the President of the Government and that we transmit to Spanish society that the progressive Government wants ways of life with the people within and with quality and work within,” he stressed.

The word of the president

The Government spokesperson, Isabel Rodríguez, upon her arrival at a ceremony at the Cervantes Institute in Madrid, has trusted that throughout the morning of this Wednesday the conflict that the coalition has suffered for almost a year can be “resolved”. week. And he has made it clear that he does not share Diaz’s statements from Rome. “It’s not about content, it’s written. The agreement is written, it was in the coalition agreement and of course it is a matter that the President of the Government is leading. “Rodríguez has reiterated that Pedro Sánchez has already promised to end the reform of the PP in his inauguration, in January 2020 , so it is a “commitment” of his that he also reproduced at the closing of the 40th Federal Congress of the PSOE.

The also Minister of Territorial Policy has influenced the need for “coordination” in a trunk reform of the legislature, and that has been “implemented” in other measures, such as the housing law or the General State Budgets. “We are not talking about anything different that has not already been practiced in the Government,” he claimed.