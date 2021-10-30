10/30/2021 at 4:33 PM CEST

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez / Juanma Romero

The internal crisis of the Government on account of the repeal of the labor reform is of depth. On Friday, a gap opened in the coalition caused by the battle to decide who coordinates the dismantling of the rule approved by the PP in 2012. Nadia Calviño or Yolanda Díaz. But the conflict goes further. The second vice president and leader of Unidas Podemos has denounced that the debate “is about content and not about people”. As he has said, in the socialist wing of the Executive there are those who want “to maintain the ‘status quo'” of the labor reform. From the PSOE, its spokesman, Felipe Sicilia, insisted after noon in Ferraz that what is at stake is the implementation of a “new frame“of relations in the labor market and that the majority of the Cabinet has to”take part“of the negotiations.

“What is taking place within the government is a debate on the contents of the labor reform,” explained Díaz, diverting the controversy of Calviño’s “interference” in his powers to a more ideological plane. After the inauguration of an act in Galicia, the second vice president stressed that “There is a part of the Government that continues to discuss the contents” of the regulation. and that, therefore, the conflict “is not about who is leading” but about what they are going to do. This afternoon, at the meeting that Unidos Podemos demanded of its partners, they will have to address that debate.

Díaz, who on Friday did not comment on the controversy that arose as a result of an email sent by Calviño’s vice presidency to all ministries, claiming the direction of the works to dismantle the labor reform, has not wanted to enter into this struggle. “I never discuss positions”, has said. The leader of Unidas Podemos wants to remain faithful, at least in the face of the gallery, to her rejection of egos. She even recalled that it took her “five minutes” to resign from the second vice presidency when Pablo Iglesias left.

Díaz admits the “complicated” moment that the Government is currently experiencing and asks the PSOE to “clarify” whether or not it wants to end the PP legislation

Red lines

What it is not willing to do is to give up its efforts to repeal the labor reform. “We are going to repeal the labor reform, despite all the resistance, which there is and there are many,” he declared last Saturday at the closing of the 40th Congress of Workers’ Commissions. The message for Calviño was clear. And, just in case, this Monday he repeated it again: “What we do want is to face the labor reform that we need because not repealing is continuing to maintain precariousness in our country. “Later, in ‘Al Rojo Vivo’ (La Sexta), he recognized the” complicated “moment that the Government is now experiencing and asked the socialists to” clarify “whether or not they want to end the PP legislation .

The co-spokesperson of Podemos, Isabel serra, has been much more blunt regarding the role that the first vice president can play: “She is a person who has always been against repealing the labor reform. Perhaps it is not the most suitable for piloting this process“At a press conference at the headquarters of the purple party, he stressed that United We Can not allow Calviño” to make a labor reform at the service and tailored to the bosses. ”

In Ferraz, after the meeting of the federal executive of the PSOE chaired by Pedro Sánchez, they deliberately chose to lower the tension with the partners. The new spokesman, Felipe Sicilia, reiterated the argument made by the party and by the chief executive since Friday: that the labor reform is a “structural” law, key in the legislature, and that it must be, like all of them, a “whole government” rule, as has happened before with the minimum vital income, the housing law or the State Budgets. And “of course the PSOE wants to participate of this labor reform and of the negotiations, it would be missing more, “he said. That is, it is not enough for the majority partner to be” informed “of the conversations that Díaz and his Secretary of State have been holding since March, Joaquin Perez Rey, with social agents. Now he wants to “participate”, “contribute” to the negotiations, because there are ministries “involved”, in addition to Labor. What the deputy for Jaén did not specify is whether Calviño’s team in Economy should sit at the table with businessmen and unions. That crucial detail is left for the afternoon meeting.

According to the new context

And, in response to Díaz, Sicilia pointed out that “to those who insist on terminology”, the PSOE responds that what the Government wants is a “new labor reform and a new labor relations framework“, that” gives quality and stability to employment and stimulates the economy “and that adapts to the new economic context, that is” in accordance with the technological and labor revolution. “” An adequate labor framework to take advantage of European funds “and that at at the same time “guarantee the rights of workers”, rights that the PP “took away” in 2012. The truth is that the PSOE itself has used the word “repeal” on multiple occasions. It is true that the president shuns it, not like that. her number two, Adriana Lastra. And that term, “derogate“is in the December 2019 coalition agreement.

Sánchez remarks that “the entire government is committed to addressing the modernization of labor legislation.” He does not use the word “repeal”, as Calviño does

Sánchez, in fact, a few minutes later, and at the closing of the seminar ‘Monitoring the recovery beyond GDP’, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, reiterated that “the entire Government is committed to addressing the modernization of labor legislation to eradicate, one, job insecurity; two, boost the competitiveness of our economy; and, three, to restore the rebalancing in the negotiation between employers and workers. Such legislation, with a vocation to endure, will be made in Spain as it is done in Europe, with social dialogue and a vocation for consensus, “he added.

Sicilia, at all times, sought to convey a feeling of “normal“Within the coalition. What if there is?”Doubts“What to clarify regarding specific issues, they talk, without major importance. But this is the great battle within the Bicolor government. Not one more. Because it is a very sensitive matter for the purple and because the socialists want to control the reform and prevent its partners from making it patrimonial. And, furthermore, and this is not a minor detail, the European Union is vigilant.

The alignments of the two partners: four versus six

PSOE and United We can hold their meeting in Congress this afternoon to try to get out of their latest crisis, perhaps the most serious since the start of the coalition. The two parties avoid officially confirming the exact time for the moment, but sources in the majority formation indicate that it will be at 19:30.

There will be four socialist negotiators and six purple ones. The first, the ministers of the Presidency and Finance, Félix Bolaños and María Jesús Montero, plus the deputy secretary general of the party, Adriana Lastra, and the speaker in the lower house, Héctor Gómez. On behalf of United We Can, the ministers of Social Rights, Ione Belarra, and Equality, Irene Montero; Yolanda Díaz’s Chief of Staff, Josep Vendrell, and its Secretary of State for Labor, Joaquin Perez Rey, and the parliamentary spokesman, Pablo Echenique, and the Secretary of State for the 2030 Agenda, Enrique Santiago.