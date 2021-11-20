Rayman (left), promoter Tello and Diaz (right), after the weigh-in. (Photo: Tello Box)

The Santa Fe Gabriel Omar Díaz (76 kg) won the Latin WBC super middleweight title by beating Jairo Rayman (74,900) from Rio Negro by disqualification in the first round in the main fight of the evening held this Friday, November 19 at the “Padre Tano ”, from Ciudad Evita (La Matanza party), Buenos Aires, in a new promotion by Sampson Boxing and Tello Box.

The outcome of the brief brawl occurred two minutes into the initial assault, when two Rayman’s right-handers, in the middle of a clinch, hit the back of Rafaela’s fighter, who after protesting to the referee and taking the hit area, he collapsed on the canvas and there he stayed.

The doctors checked Díaz, who made gestures of pain and did not get up from the floor, so, protected by the Argentine boxing regulations, the referee Gerardo Poggi decreed the disqualification of Rayman.

Omar Díaz showed rapid signs of recovery in the dressing room and, at the suggestion of promoter Carlos Tello, he was transferred to a nearby hospital for his check-up, which did not find any ailments, for which he was discharged in a couple of hours.

“Maky” Rayman, 30, was 16-2-1, 7 KOs, while “El Loco” Díaz, a 24-year-old from Rafaela, improved his numbers to 11-2-0, 2 KOs. .

In one of the main backup fights, the striker from Chubut Walter Ezequiel Matthysse Jr (5-1-0, 3 KO and 79 kg) won by points in four rounds (unanimous verdict) to Sergio Córdoba (7-13, 3 KO) and 79,450 kg), in the medium heavy category.

In the middle division, Jonathan Wilson Sánchez (19-5-1, 8 KO and 71,200 kg) from Buenos Aires beat David “Herradura” Romero (11-14-1, 5 KO and 71,400) by TKO in the third round.

In a special and international attraction, the former Mexican world challenger Estrella Valverde (53,300) was defeated by points in five rounds (technical decision) by the Tucumán Natalia Alderete (53,000), after a head clash injured the visitor in the parietal left and cards should be used.

Other results of the evening

Agustín Vergara (56,400) GKO 4 to Joel Viñale (57,600) (Vergara went to the canvas in the 1st and 2nd rounds, Viñale fell in the 3rd, where they also deducted a point for spitting the mouth, and definitely in the 4th).

León Gavilán (70,400) GKOT 4 to Emanuel Ramponi (69,500) (Peleón in which Gavilán visited the canvas in the 3rd and Ramponi in the 4th).

José Arias (55,100) GPP 6 (unanimous) to Alexis Rearte (55,300) (Arias knocked down his rival in the 4th).

Sampson Boxing / Tello Box Press