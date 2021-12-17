12/17/2021 at 1:58 PM CET

The Second Vice President and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Diaz, has been this Friday “moderately optimistic” with the possibility of reaching an agreement with employers and unions for close labor reform, although he has added that the deadline set for December 31 may run out.

In statements to the media in the Senate, the minister recalled that the social dialogue table She has been meeting “since first thing in the morning” and that today he will be “working all day”, and thanked the social agents who have intensified their meetings in this last week for their work.

“As I know the social partners, times are likely to run out”Diaz has assured, who, however, has made it clear that “an agreement is possible.”

Thus, he has said that “I want to be careful, but I think it is possible to achieve it“, thus managing” to address the main problem that the country has, which is temporality. Changing this is an exciting challenge for everyone. “

Precisely this morning, in an interview on TVE, the president of the CEOE employer, Antonio Garamendi, has considered that “it would be sad” that, due to the fact that the labor reform should have closed on a certain date, there would be some pending point and “everything will go haywire.”

Thus, he has raised the possibility of lengthen the negotiation if necessaryBecause, the business leader said, for the EU “there is no problem”, although he added that “to say no, we do not need to reach January.”

Economic uncertainty

The second vice president also explained that the Government “you are working in economic terms with a variable that is uncertainty, not with known parameters, but with a virus that is transforming and complicating our lives. “

However, he has considered that, with all the prudence due to the uncertainty generated by the virus, in terms of employment “the situation is going very well this month as well.”