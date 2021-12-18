12/18/2021 at 3:17 PM CET

EP

The Second Vice President and Minister of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Díaz, has stated that 2022 will start with a new labour reform and that Spain will have “a labor relations model based on job stability”, in such a way that the ordinary contract should be the “stable and indefinite” contract.

Díaz has made these demonstrations during the meeting that Podemos Euskadi has held this Saturday at the BEC in Barakaldo (Bizkaia), under the slogan ‘Wide views’, in which they have addressed “the challenges for the future”, together with the militancy and the civil society.

In her speech, Yolanda Díaz has opted for “widening the gaze” in the world of work and has warned that the main problem in the world is “inequality and in Spain precariousness”. “The temporality is practically the same from the first democratic government until today, which reaches 26%. Nothing has been done – to correct it – because this has been the model that has been defended,” he lamented.

In this context, he stressed that “it is possible” to change the labor relations model, which is “thought from the parameters of temporality and precariousness”, and has opted to approximate some of the models that already exist in the European Union.

As he has defended, to materialize it, the ordinary contract must be the “stable and indefinite” contract. “This is what we are going to do. Work relationships must be stable in order to have stable lives. 13% working poor He speaks very badly of us, “he denounced.

Díaz has argued that this does not mean that there are no temporary contracts, but it has influenced that these contracts have to “attend to a cause and, if it is not fulfilled, it will have consequences.”

In this way, he stated that Spain is on the way to “a model in which the contract is stable” and in which it is possible to have a temporary contract, but which responds to a cause. In his opinion, the new regulations will allow reduce the temporality in “several points”, which will allow to have a “model of labor relations based on job stability”.

After defending that it is necessary to democratize “labor relations and Spanish companies”, the vice president made a also called on workers to “join” the unions and thus defend “their rights collectively”. “Trade unionism must be defended to strengthen democracy. We need workers to be organized and trade unionism to be strong. It is not by chance that the extreme right is fighting trade unionism,” he warned.